nbc_pft_week5superlatives_241007.jpg
Week 5 superlatives: Giants, Vikings earn big wins
nbc_pft_joshallen_241007.jpg
Simms: ‘I don’t believe in the Bills’ after Week 5
nbc_pft_ravens_241007.jpg
BAL looked like a ‘championship team’ vs. CIN

Other PFT Content

Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
NFL: Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins
Report: Stephen Ross closes in on sale of 13 percent of Dolphins and other assets at $8.1 billion valuation
Simms: 'I don't believe in the Bills' after Week 5

October 7, 2024 09:04 AM
In an offense that lacks "upper-crust, top quality" pieces outside of Josh Allen, PFT says the Bills must reevaluate their gameplans after questionable decisions late against the Texans.
nbc_pft_week5superlatives_241007.jpg
15:56
Week 5 superlatives: Giants, Vikings earn big wins
nbc_pft_ravens_241007.jpg
12:25
BAL looked like a ‘championship team’ vs. CIN
nbc_pft_browns_241007.jpg
10:07
Browns resist benching Watson amid declining play
nbc_pft_commanders_241007.jpg
4:28
Commanders’ Daniels deserves MVP consideration
nbc_pft_bengals_241007.jpg
7:56
Can Burrow, Bengals recover from 1-4 start?
nbc_pft_cowboysangle_241007.jpg
10:12
Prescott was the ‘difference’ in Cowboys’ comeback
nbc_pft_steelersoffense_241007.jpg
19:41
‘Door’s cracked open’ for Wilson to start in PIT
mahomes.jpg
0:57
Saints are a ‘tough matchup’ for Chiefs
nbc_csu_raidersbroncos_241006.jpg
6:15
Nix, Broncos defense ‘brought it’ in win vs. LV
nbc_simms_hyundaiheadlines_241007.jpg
12:51
Give Me The Headline: ‘London Broiled’
nbc_csu_texansbills_241006.jpg
5:30
Are there enough playmakers on the Bills?
nbc_csu_ravensbengals_241006.jpg
6:28
Sound the alarm on Bengals after loss to Ravens
