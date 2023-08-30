Watch Now
Burrow isn't missing practices due to his contract
Zac Taylor made it clear Joe Burrow's contract has zero ties to why the QB hasn't been practicing, but Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline why it should be a factor in the situation after all.
Taylor reportedly stays with Colts, remains on PUP
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why they are not shocked by the Indianapolis Colts' inability to trade Jonathan Taylor, making the RB ineligible to play in at least the first four games of the season.
AFC East predictions: Where teams will finish
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on where they believe the Jets, Bills, Patriots and Dolphins will finish within the AFC East.
Analyzing the Cowboys’ side of Lance trade
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack Trey Lance’s reaction to being traded to Dallas and assess why the Cowboys would want to make that trade, especially as it pertains to Dak Prescott.
How new third QB rule affects 53-man rosters
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze the impact of teams needing to have three QBs on their 53-man roster in order to utilize the new third QB rule, as opposed to pulling up a third QB from their practice squad.
Jones has no backup after Zappe, Cunningham waived
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out who they believe the Patriots could be eyeing to back up Mac Jones, after the team waived Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham.
NFC East predictions: Where teams will finish
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons weigh in on where they believe the Commanders, Cowboys, Giants and Eagles will finish within the NFC East.
McCarthy had no problem with Lance trade process
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons shed light on the fact just because Mike McCarthy claims to have been fine with how the Trey Lance trade went down, doesn’t mean that’s the reality.
Rivera regrets not playing Howell sooner in 2022
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons evaluate if Ron Rivera knew better than waiting so long to play Sam Howell last season.
Stafford struggles to connect with younger players
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons explore how Matthew Stafford's dynamic is different from more legendary veterans like Aaron Rodgers and offer suggestions for how he could better connect with younger players.
NFL 53-man roster deadline: Early transactions
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons analyze the Chiefs trading WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette to the Panthers, the Eagles signing suspended CB Isaiah Rodgers and the Browns trading for kicker Dustin Hopkins.
Jones claims DAL would’ve drafted Hurts if he fell
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons shed light on how the Cowboys trading for Trey Lance is an effort to have a wild card against Dak Prescott, after Jerry Jones mentioned considering the “Philadelphia QB" the 2020 draft.
NFL players are human at 53-man roster deadline
Given the deadline to cut NFL rosters from 90 to 53, Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss why it’s so bittersweet, with some players getting their chance at the dream and hundreds of others being out of a job.