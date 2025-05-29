Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Could NFL operate without a draft in the future?
Williams addresses ‘storm’ of his old CHI comments
Olsen: Shouldn’t penalize teams good at tush push
Other PFT Content
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Peacock
Search Query
Submit Search
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
PFT Clips
Could NFL operate without a draft in the future?
Williams addresses ‘storm’ of his old CHI comments
Olsen: Shouldn’t penalize teams good at tush push
Other PFT Content
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
PFT
Rumor Mill
Teams
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Baltimore Ravens
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
Chicago Bears
Cincinnati Bengals
Cleveland Browns
Dallas Cowboys
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
Green Bay Packers
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Las Vegas Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Miami Dolphins
New England Patriots
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
Minnesota Vikings
Philadelphia Eagles
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
Seattle Seahawks
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans
Washington Commanders
Watch
Podcasts
PFT Live
More Sports
NFL
Fantasy Sports
MLB
NBA
NHL
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Williams addresses 'storm' of his old CHI comments
May 29, 2025 07:48 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King shed light on why there’s no problem being honest and how Caleb Williams expressed legitimate concerns about the Bears prior to the 2024 NFL Draft.
Related Videos
05:37
Could NFL operate without a draft in the future?
01:06
Lions will have more downfield throws under new OC
01:22
Kingsbury discusses QB Daniels bulking up
01:05
Diggs could make Patriots debut by Week 4
06:23
Olsen: Shouldn’t penalize teams good at tush push
17:27
Simms’ ’25 QB Countdown: ‘Escaped From NY’
02:31
Teams should prepare for tush push with live reps
23:59
Broncos, Eagles lead McCourty’s top five defenses
02:03
Hutchinson leads early 2025 DPOY odds
07:35
Analyzing second-round picks who are unsigned
01:36
McDermott: Cameras, mics in meetings will be tough
13:57
PFT Draft: Most important new coordinators
07:04
Chase on the fence about Olympic flag football
06:33
Chase questions if starters should play preseason
13:54
‘Borderline-special’ Cook is not at Bills OTAs
07:43
Bradshaw: PIT possibly signing Rodgers is ‘a joke’
05:13
How Rudolph is dealing with the Rodgers noise
01:58
Assessing why Reddick isn’t at start of Bucs’ OTAs
08:12
Why Cousins not being at OTAs is good for Falcons
09:58
McDermott ‘concerned’ by J. Bosa’s injury history
01:41
Could Rattler be starting QB for Saints in 2025?
11:05
Unpacking Belichick and Hudson ‘disaster’ at UNC
01:28
Report: Cousins could be trade fit with Steelers
09:40
Hudson has been ‘key change’ in Belichick musical
06:42
Are the 2024 Eagles a top 5 NFL team of all-time?
06:04
How international games help team bonding
08:42
Purdy ‘is right person’ to lead the 49ers
07:57
Dungy ‘disappointed’ to see tush push stay in 2025
08:42
PFT Draft: Best football towns
02:33
How well could Fields pull off tush push for Jets?
Latest Clips
19:29
HLs: NCAA Men’s Team Match Play, final
07:50
Oklahoma State rides chemistry to a national title
13:18
Will anyone stop Penske at Detroit Grand Prix?
08:34
Do Tour players know what makes for best product?
08:39
Short par-3 9th at Erin Hills anything but sweet
12:21
Hope carries Tseng back to the U.S. Women’s Open
02:16
Bet Schauffele, Hovland to win Memorial Tournament
01:45
Target Hovland, Jaeger bets in Memorial Tournament
02:27
How Thitikul gets more from her game with Callaway
01:18
Vest emerging as Tigers closer going forward
09:07
Barbara ‘humbled’ at Memorial with emotional Jack
01:23
Garcia seems to be most trusted in Rangers bullpen
01:22
Orioles will get boost with Westburg’s return
01:29
Harper day-to-day after x-rays come back negative
01:17
Nicklaus’ Muirfield Village a major test on Tour
19:46
Every Chelsea goal scored during the ’24 PL season
09:41
More volatility will benefit new Tour Championship
04:06
Monahan: ‘Months of work’ led to Tour Champ change
09:44
Haliburton is ‘here to stay’ after Game 4 win
08:45
Haliburton’s triple-double mimics a ‘perfect game’
21:49
Every City goal scored during the ’24 PL season
06:40
Brunson has been a ‘liability’ against Pacers
02:20
Gauff could secure the 2025 French Open title
12:31
Thunder on cusp of NBA Finals thanks to defense
01:59
Eyes on Andreeva in French Open third round
26:12
Every Liverpool goal scored in the 2024 PL season
02:18
Haliburton the clear runaway to win EC Finals MVP?
12:07
Haliburton has Pacers one win from NBA Finals
01:59
Back Pacers outright with NYK fading defensively
06:19
Tracing Ko’s history-making career success
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue