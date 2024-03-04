 Skip navigation
Watch Now

Williams not doing medicals is ‘justified’

March 4, 2024 10:00 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why Caleb Williams not doing medicals at the Combine is the only way to keep his information private and why there’s no concern for only providing that to the teams he visits.
