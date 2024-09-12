Watch Now
Chances Belichick returns to NFL as a head coach
Mike Florio and Tom E. Curran evaluate the likelihood of Bill Belichick landing as a head coach, which teams could be interested in him and how a year off could help or hurt.
Expectations for the Vikings entering Week 2
Mike Florio is joined by Paul Allen to unpack how Sam Darnold has shown growth, what makes Andrew Van Ginkel such an asset, how they match up against the 49ers and more.
Van Noy sounds off on Chiefs’ medical staff
Mike Florio unpacks Kyle Van Noy’s concerns about how the Chiefs’ medical staff gave him “unacceptable” treatment after his Week 1 injury.
Is Week 2 a ‘must-win’ for Dolphins vs. Bills?
Mike Florio and Omar Kelly discuss why it's so critical to win division matchups at home early in the season.
What makes the 2024 Dolphins different
Mike Florio is joined by Omar Kelly to dissect how the Dolphins are working to change the narrative, how the leadership has evolved and more.
Kelly: The intent was to arrest Dolphins players
Omar Kelly explains to Mike Florio what role Dolphins head of security Drew Brooks played in ensuring none of the players were arrested and how both parties can learn from the situation.
What’s keeping Robert Kraft out of Hall of Fame?
Mike Florio and Tom E. Curran break down why the way the Patriots operated for so long rubbed people the wrong way and it’s holding up Robert Kraft from getting into the Hall of Fame.
Burrow is adamant his wrist isn’t affecting throws
Mike Florio examines how Joe Burrow continuously flexes his wrist and outlines why it could be cause for concern.
Examining differences between Mayo, Belichick
Tom E. Curran joins Mike Florio to provide insight on how Patriots players are physically being grilled but mentally uplifted and how ultimately, the team DNA remains the same.
How Watson’s contract could be affected by lawsuit
While Deshaun Watson “strongly denies” the accusations in his latest lawsuit, Mike Florio outlines how if he did not previously disclose the plaintiff to the Browns, it could drastically affect his contract.
Hill calls for police officer to be fired
Mike Florio explains how Tyreek Hill is trying to thread a tight needle by putting together a plan to work with the police, but also calling for the officer from the traffic stop to be fired.
Hill knows he could’ve been better in traffic stop
Mike Florio unpacks Tyreek Hill’s remarks about taking accountability for how he handled the traffic stop, but also acknowledges that the police officer was in the wrong for his actions too.