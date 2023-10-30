 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Chargers 'outclassed' Bears in dominant win on SNF

October 30, 2023 09:37 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms recap the Chargers' victory over the Bears, where Los Angeles 'outclassed' Chicago and forced them to throw the ball 'more than they wanted to.'
Up Next
nbc_pft_week8superlatives_231030.jpg
15:52
Week 8 superlatives: Titans’ future is now
Now Playing
nbc_pft_ramscowboys_231030.jpg
5:16
Cowboys are the ‘ultimate momentum team’ in NFL
Now Playing
nbc_pft_broncosd_231030.jpg
8:50
Broncos defense ‘turning the corner’ after KC win
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jordanlovepackers_231029.jpg
3:21
Should Packers ‘be patient’ with QB Love?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chiefsbroncos_231030.jpg
9:04
‘Don’t get’ Mahomes’ decision to attend WS game
Now Playing
nbc_pft_cousinsinjury_2310230.jpg
8:57
Vikings have ‘no good option’ after Cousins injury
Now Playing
nbc_pft_bengals49ers_231030.jpg
25:37
49ers ‘back to drawing board’ after loss to CIN
Now Playing
nbc_simms_headlines_231029.jpg
7:15
Give me the headlines: ‘The need for Shaheed’
Now Playing
nbc_simms_bengals49ers_231029.jpg
10:28
Simms: Burrow officially back after CIN win vs. SF
Now Playing
nbc_pft_49ers_231027v2.jpg
8:54
49ers need defense to step up with Purdy uncertain
Now Playing
nbc_pft_smfdraft_231027.jpg
5:49
Show Me Something Week 8: Howell, Carr, Ridder
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jets_231027.jpg
6:38
King ‘applauds’ Jets’ Wilson for year-three growth
Now Playing