PFT Draft: 2-0 teams you trust the most
From the Chiefs to the Bills, Mike Florio and Michael Holley reveal which teams they have the most confidence in after a strong early start.
Tell Me Why: Answering top NFL questions so far
Mike Florio and Michael Holley weigh in on why no rookie QB has thrown a TD pass yet, why there have been so few 300+ yard passers and so many 100+ yard rushers and why turning to Andy Dalton is the right move.
PFT Power Rankings: Bills, Bucs rise into top 3
Mike Florio provides insight on his Week 3 Power Rankings, including why the Bills jumped up five spots and the Buccaneers rose to No. 3, as well as why the Lions fell to No. 4.
Why Steelers ultimately need Fields and Wilson
Even though Justin Fields has stepped up, Mike Florio and Michael Holley outline why the QB still is surrounded by uncertainty and why the Steelers need to hold onto Russell Wilson too.
Ravens have the tools to turn around 0-2 start
Mike Florio and Michael Holley note that the Ravens have never made the playoffs after starting the year 0-2 and shed light on if John Harbaugh is trying to protect a first-year defensive coordinator.
Hot dog quote indicates ‘the genius of Tomlin’
Mike Florio and Michael Holley revel in Mike Tomlin’s latest iconic quote and why it indicates a special team culture that gets players to unite around him and minimize distractions.
Tua’s concussion highlights football cultural flaw
Mike Florio and Michael Holley discuss how when there are big injuries in games, fans wait for the “thumbs up,” then the game continues. They dissect how this is a flawed expectation of the sport.
Examining Dolphins’ decision to place Tua on IR
Mike Florio and Michael Holley discuss how rare it is for a player to be placed on IR due to a concussion and why how the Dolphins handle Tua Tagovailoa will set the precedent for NFL players with concussions.
Factors McDaniel, Dolphins must consider with Tua
Mike Florio and Michael Holley map out possible outcomes from a business standpoint with Tua Tagovailoa and how signing Tyler Huntley is in the Dolphins’ best interest.
Dalton won’t be dramatically different from Young
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty discuss why Bryce Young clearly hasn’t performed to expectations, question when the Panthers started to consider sitting him down and more.
NIL could help prospects avoid dysfunctional teams
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty outline how Bryce Young prompts the idea of a prospect opting to stay in the college cycle another year with NIL to avoid being drafted to a dysfunctional team.
How Chiefs can combat Pacheco injury
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty map out what the Chiefs will do to replace Isaiah Pacheco, who will miss six to eight weeks with a fractured fibula.