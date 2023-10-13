Watch Now
Chiefs’ dominant defense is ‘stacking wins’
Mike Florio and Peter King reflect on Thursday night’s Broncos-Chiefs clash, highlighting how Kansas City’s defense continues to bail out an offense that’s searching for playmakers beyond Travis Kelce.
‘We’ll learn a lot about’ the Seahawks in Week 6
Mike Florio and Peter King think the Seahawks like being underdogs against Joe Burrow and the Bengals in Week 6, with Devon Witherspoon vs. Ja’Marr Chase among Sunday’s top matchups to watch.
Evaluating Payton’s future with Broncos after 2023
Mike Florio and Peter King examine what’s next for the Denver Broncos after Week 6, explaining why Russell Wilson and Sean Payton’s futures could come into question if losses continue to pile up.
Further clarity on Watson’s injury is ‘warranted’
Mike Florio and Peter King say more clarity is needed on Deshaun Watson’s injury, explaining how the uncertainty impacts the Browns’ Week 6 and season-long outlooks.
Broncos’ season is ‘over’ after loss to Chiefs
Mike Florio and Peter King discuss why the Denver Broncos could consider looking ahead to next year after falling to 1-5 against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6.
Week 6 preview: Cowboys vs. Chargers
Chris Simms and Mike Florio both lean toward the Dallas Cowboys over the Los Angeles Chargers in this Week 6 Monday Night matchup as they head to SoFi Stadium and look to rebound from a 32-point loss.
Week 6 preview: Giants vs. Bills
Mike Florio and Chris Simms talk about the upcoming Sunday Night Football game between the New York Giants and Buffalo Bills with the latter currently favored by two touchdowns at the sportsbooks.
Week 6 preview: Lions vs. Buccaneers
Chris Simms believes the Lions will be too much to handle for the Buccaneers, but Mike Florio sees this as an opportunity for Tampa Bay to "prove everybody wrong" in Week 6.
Week 6 preview: Eagles vs. Jets
Mike Florio and Chris Simms debate if the Jets can translate their solid play as of late into an upset over the Eagles or if Philadelphia's rushing attack and defensive line will be too much for New York to overcome.
Week 6 preview: Cardinals vs. Rams
Chris Simms and Mike Florio are both pleasantly surprised with the level of play from the Rams early in the season, despite their 2-3 record, and both like those Rams to take care of business against the Cardinals.
MIA, PHI, DET, BUF among Simms’ Week 6 best bets
Chris Simms and Mike Florio are both high on the Miami Dolphins in their Week 6 matchup with the Carolina Panthers but disagree between the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Jets.
Week 6 preview: Patriots vs. Raiders
Chris Simms and Mike Florio think the Patriots look like the worst team in football and don't see that changing when they visit the Raiders in Week 6.