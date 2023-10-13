 Skip navigation
Chiefs’ dominant defense is ‘stacking wins’

October 13, 2023 08:20 AM
Mike Florio and Peter King reflect on Thursday night’s Broncos-Chiefs clash, highlighting how Kansas City’s defense continues to bail out an offense that’s searching for playmakers beyond Travis Kelce.
