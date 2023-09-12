 Skip navigation
Chiefs, Jones agree to new one-year deal

September 12, 2023 09:01 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the details of the Kansas City Chiefs' deal with Chris Jones, and what it might mean for the star defensive lineman long term.
