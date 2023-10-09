Watch Now
Chiefs offense has a 'lack of firepower' right now
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the Chiefs and Vikings Week 5 matchup, detailing why there are reasons to be concerned with Kansas City's offense and where the Vikings go from here at 1-4.
Week 5 superlatives: Fins offense on historic pace
Mike Florio and Chris Simms pick their superlatives for the fifth week of the NFL season, from the Dolphins' record-setting offense and Ja’Marr Chase’s 3-TD eruption against the Cardinals.
Jags’ offense ‘clicked on all cylinders’ vs. Bills
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze the ripple effects of Sunday's Jaguars-Bills matchup, explaining why Jacksonville looked more prepared and how Buffalo will move forward after key injuries.
Jets are on the ‘right trajectory’ after Week 5
Mike Florio and Chris Simms look back at the Jets’ road win over the Broncos and share why they believe New York validated the growth it showed in Week 4 against the Chiefs.
Simms: Belichick, Pats have ‘a ton of problems’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to the Patriots’ blowout loss to the Saints and question whether Bill Belichick has properly adjusted to the modern NFL.
Steelers’ Week 5 win ‘changed things’ in AFC North
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why the Steelers’ improbable win over the Ravens in Week 5 was the perfect momentum boost for Pittsburgh ahead of its Bye Week.
Cowboys aren’t in ‘same class’ as 49ers after loss
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on the Cowboys’ blowout loss to the 49ers, explaining why it will take ‘something miraculous’ for Dallas to beat San Francisco whenever they meet again.
49ers cemented ‘juggernaut’ status against Cowboys
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on the 49ers-Cowboys Week 5 clash, highlighting Brock Purdy’s continued excellence, Kyle Shanahan’s performance and why San Francisco has few weaknesses.
Colts’ Richardson expected to miss a month or more
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why the Colts are in good hands with backup QB Gardner Minshew if rookie Anthony Richardson misses time with an injury after Week 5.
Give me the headlines: Colts gather ‘no Moss’
Chris Simms gives his headlines for Week 4 of the NFL, including Zach Moss and the Indianapolis Colts' win over the Tennessee Titans and the New Orleans' Saints blowout of the New England Patriots.
Chase, Burrow looked ‘encouraging’ vs. Cardinals
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss the Cincinnati Bengals' Week 5 win against the Arizona Cardinals and how Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Burrow were clicking in the much-needed victory.
Taylor’s extension with Colts gives him security
Mike Florio reacts to the Indianapolis Colts giving running back Jonathan Taylor a three-year extension and what that means for both sides moving forward.