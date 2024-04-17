Watch Now
Dolphins are not looking to draft a QB in Round 1
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze how the Dolphins will approach Tua Tagovailoa's next contract and how the QB has taken steps to strengthen his game.
Four QB prospects to visit Commanders on same day
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine why Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, J.J. McCarthy and Michael Penix Jr. would all visit the Commanders on the same day and discuss how this could hurt their time with the team.
How competitive will AFC West be in 2024?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms question how long the Chiefs can hold it together as their stars like Travis Kelce begin to age, as well as how the Chargers will perform under Jim Harbaugh.
Clark tops NFL players in draft-night jersey sales
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shine a light on Caitlin Clark, given Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin said she had the highest-selling jersey on draft night out of any player in any league.
McDonough’s lawyer tees off on ‘horrible’ Bidwill
Mike Florio and Chris Simms sift through the candid assessment Terry McDonough's lawyer offered about Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill and outline the legal process set to follow.
Lawrence has had ‘some conversations’ on contract
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out Trevor Lawrence's contract options, including looking at the timeline for if the Jags place a franchise tag on him.
Raiders, Broncos, Chiefs, Chargers top draft needs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms rip through the AFC West to identify the biggest draft needs for each team, including a QB in Denver, a young DT and OT for the Chiefs and more.
Will the Cowboys ‘blow up’ roster next year?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms look ahead to what's next for the Cowboys, question if Bill Belichick could be in play at head coach and outline the drastic changes Dallas needs in order to reach the next level.
Defining what ‘all in’ means to the Cowboys
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine areas where the Cowboys tend to "handcuff themselves," after the organization said it has to hold money back to sign its guys.
Vikings are focused on landscape of whole QB class
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out the Vikings' options for a QB in either the first or second round and how confident the organization is in Kevin O'Connell to develop a rookie QB.
Analyzing Giants’ draft predicament at No. 6
Daniel Jones is unconcerned about the Giants drafting a QB at No. 6 overall, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to weigh drafting a QB versus landing a difference maker.
Unpacking concerns of hit that injured Hockenson
Mike Florio and Chris Simms echo T.J. Hockenson's message to the NFL about needing to take a look at low hits against offensive players.