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Simms breaks down Shedeur, Watson amid QB battle

May 19, 2026 09:17 AM
Chris Sims discusses the start to his 2026 quarterback countdown, which includes Shedeur Sanders at No. 41 and Deshaun Watson at No. 39.

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