Watch Now
Simms recalls his Scouting Combine experience
Chris Simms peels back the curtain to explain to Mike Florio what a whirlwind the Scouting Combine can feel like as a draft prospect.
Up Next
Bucs GM Licht: ‘I like keeping receipts’
Bucs GM Licht: 'I like keeping receipts'
Buccaneers GM Jason Licht joins PFT to discuss the team's underdog mentality, how Baker Mayfield has exceeded expectations and improving Tampa Bay's depth entering the 2025 season.
Callahan likes Ward’s confidence ahead of draft
Callahan likes Ward’s confidence ahead of draft
Brian Callahan joins PFT Live to discuss the Tennessee Titans’ options with the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, his conversations with Will Levis and why Cam Ward’s confidence is a “good thing.”
Jags’ Coen starting from ‘ground up’ with Lawrence
Jags' Coen starting from 'ground up' with Lawrence
Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen sits down with Mike Florio and Chris Simms to reflect on his relationship with Sean McVay, how his time ended with the Bucs, and why he's eager to work with Trevor Lawrence.
Morris: Starting Penix was ‘the right decision’
Morris: Starting Penix was ‘the right decision’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are joined by Raheem Morris to understand the early stages of how the Falcons are budgeting their QB situation, when he knew Michael Penix Jr. was ready to start over Kirk Cousins and more.
McDaniel unpacks cause of Tyreek’s frustrations
McDaniel unpacks cause of Tyreek's frustrations
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel joins PFT to discuss Tyreek Hill's reaction to Miami's 8-9 season, the current NFL trends that he is following and why he is excited about the 2025 campaign.
Titans GM wants to ‘make it a competition’ at QB
Titans GM wants to 'make it a competition' at QB
Titans General Manager Mike Borgonzi joins PFT Live to shed light on Tennesee's approach with the NFL draft's No. 1 pick, the state of his team's quarterback room, and what he values most from his time with the Chiefs.
Poles: Johnson will take Williams to ‘next level’
Poles: Johnson will take Williams to 'next level'
Chicago Bears General Manager Ryan Poles joins Mike Florio and Chris Simms to discuss the hiring process of new head coach Ben Johnson, the future of Caleb Williams and why safety is the hardest position to evaluate.
Hortiz breaks down Chargers’ offseason philosophy
Hortiz breaks down Chargers’ offseason philosophy
Los Angeles Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz joins PFT Live to discuss his relationship with Jim Harbaugh, how he plans to improve the team’s roster in 2025 and what he looks for in NFL draft prospects.
Why some NFL draft prospects skip Combine workouts
Why some NFL draft prospects skip Combine workouts
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss what factors compel NFL draft prospects to skip Scouting Combine workouts, including why some players prefer opportunities to connect with specific teams via interviews.
Harbaugh: Herbert is one of greatest QBs all time
Harbaugh: Herbert is one of greatest QBs all time
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are joined by Jim Harbaugh to dive into how he helped reset the Chargers’ culture, where his saying “attack the day with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind” stems from and more.
NYG, PIT, CLE, LV show interest in Stafford
NYG, PIT, CLE, LV show interest in Stafford
Mike Florio and Chris Simms provide an update on Matthew Stafford and dive into how he could fit with any of the teams that have expressed interest in the QB.