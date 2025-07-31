Skip navigation
Schneider’s extension through 2031 speaks volumes
PFT Draft: Deion Sanders’ HOF ‘Upper Room’ members
Ward calls the Titans’ offense ‘very mid’
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Schneider’s extension through 2031 speaks volumes
PFT Draft: Deion Sanders’ HOF ‘Upper Room’ members
Ward calls the Titans’ offense ‘very mid’
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Burrow wants to ‘reward’ Hendrickson
July 31, 2025 08:37 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect Joe Burrow’s read on the Trey Hendrickson situation and spell out why the Bengals are all about power.
03:42
Schneider’s extension through 2031 speaks volumes
12:01
PFT Draft: Deion Sanders’ HOF ‘Upper Room’ members
04:18
Ward calls the Titans’ offense ‘very mid’
08:06
How Dungy approached preseason, work-life balance
05:07
Dungy opens up about 2025 Pro Football HOF class
07:34
Dungy reflects on Hall of Fame NFL career
05:45
Why unhappy players don’t need to fake injuries
05:27
Florio: Hendrickson’s holdout ‘was a mistake’
02:39
AFC is ‘loaded’ with storylines entering 2025
03:48
Rodgers: Frazier is a ‘highly intelligent player’
05:22
Rodgers likes ‘flexibility’ of Smith’s offense
03:33
Morton ‘doesn’t feel pressure’ replacing Johnson
07:35
Lions enter critical year for Goff, Morton
09:12
2025 Pro Football HOF game: Key players to watch
01:08
Hampton can be top Chargers RB with Harris out
02:28
Lions see ‘aggressive steam’ for Hall of Fame game
01:36
Penix Jr. makes Falcons an inviting futures bet
02:14
What Kohou’s season-ending injury means for MIA
03:12
Ravens ‘don’t have to rush’ Likely back
07:59
Butler sends a message after Wilkins situation
07:31
Garrett: CLE must focus on ‘in-house evaluations’
11:06
Factors at forefront of Parsons-DAL negotiations
07:04
Garrett peels back curtain on NFL coach lifestyle
05:46
Haslam addresses chances of drafting Arch Manning
07:16
Haslam reveals how Browns picked Sanders in Rd. 5
04:09
Analyzing 2025 Pro Football Hall of Fame class
10:37
Hendrickson ends holdout, reports to training camp
05:48
Goodell addresses shooting at NFL building
05:55
AFC feels more ‘open’ with teams eyeing Chiefs
04:12
First-round pick Hampton to make debut in HOF game
01:19
Dorgu reacts to scoring his first goal for Man Utd
02:21
Amorim pleased with Man United’s intensity v. BOU
03:54
Berkoff, Smith headline 50m backstroke podium
13:12
Australia edges U.S. in women’s 4x200m free relay
03:03
Highlights: Long awaited Lynx vs Liberty rematch
04:45
Berkoff, Smith finish 1-2 for U.S. in 50m back
05:47
Douglass second-fastest in 200m breaststroke semis
07:22
Popovici wins men’s 100m free for 2nd worlds gold
08:41
Marchand continues to impress with 200m IM gold
05:13
McIntosh stays perfect with gold in 200m fly
10:08
PL Summer Series HLs: Man Utd v. Bournemouth
58
De Ligt’s error gives Cherries consolation prize
01:15
Williams powers Man United 4-0 ahead of Cherries
58
Diallo makes it 3-0 for Man United v. Bournemouth
09:17
How will Road America shape tight points races?
01:28
Dorgu doubles Man United’s lead over Bournemouth
01:12
Hojlund heads Man United 1-0 up over Bournemouth
05:11
Masters talks City charges, competitive imbalance
02:14
Brown hopeful Mount can break through at Man Utd
01:47
Amorim: Man United ‘need to be careful’ with Cunha
02:22
Maguire: Man United need to play a ‘more patient’
09:14
PL Summer Series Extended HLs: West Ham v. Everton
01:24
Fullkrug reflects on West Ham’s win over Everton
01:15
Fullkrug drills West Ham 2-1 ahead of Everton
01:15
Paqueta brings West Ham level against Everton
01:16
Gueye slots home Everton’s opener against West Ham
02:54
How AIG and Women’s Open grew together
03:02
Buzelis feels ‘no pressure’ playing for the Bulls
05:08
Iamaleava reflects on transferring from Tennessee
03:54
Ferdinand praises West Ham fans in America
