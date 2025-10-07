Skip navigation
McCourty confused by Belichick, UNC struggles
Buccaneers' Super Bowl odds are intriguing
Changes feel likely for Dolphins, McDaniel
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Bengals 'sinking like a stone' without Burrow
October 7, 2025 08:38 AM
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty agree the Bengals must do something about their terrible offensive performance since Joe Burrow exited the lineup.
02:03
McCourty confused by Belichick, UNC struggles
01:42
Buccaneers’ Super Bowl odds are intriguing
08:51
Changes feel likely for Dolphins, McDaniel
05:44
Eagles in ‘state of denial’ about offense
13:26
How Ravens’ skid could spark major changes
07:32
Coen may have found the ‘formula’ with Lawrence
13:23
Jaguars limiting Hunter’s impact with usage
01:37
Diggs resurging alongside Maye for Patriots
01:32
Dowdle a ‘true workhorse’ with Hubbard out
04:50
Diggs, Carter, Stroud lead Week 5 Weekend Warriors
02:08
Cook, Kamara among Week 5’s top fantasy letdowns
03:14
Chiefs-Jags player props: Mahomes, Brown lead
02:04
PHI’s ‘broken’ offense hurting Barkley in fantasy
05:15
Chase remains CIN’s only startable fantasy asset
05:58
Dowdle must be rostered regardless of future role
07:13
Don’t sell high on Cowboys’ Williams in fantasy
01:48
White is Buccaneers’ clear RB1 in Irving’s absence
05:54
Commanders-Chargers fantasy notes: JCM, Hampton
01:53
Gauging Darnold’s rest-of-season fantasy value
04:52
Bucs’ Egbuka could be top-10 fantasy pick in 2026
01:42
Cowboys’ defense poor enough to take Panthers side
01:32
Take the over as surging Broncos battle Jets
01:44
Steelers can ‘easily’ cover spread against Browns
09:34
Give Me the Headlines: ‘He’s not your average Joe’
04:46
Commanders ‘flipped the script’ in Daniels’ return
02:19
Rams in line for ‘lop-sided victory’ over Ravens
04:23
Ravens have ‘no signs of hope’ to make playoffs
02:20
Colts face ‘worthy challenger’ in Cardinals
02:00
Giants capable of covering spread against Eagles
06:31
Are Gannon’s days numbered with Cardinals?
11:24
Nuggets among teams who can dethrone Thunder
02:00
NBA Preseason Highlights: Nuggets vs. Raptors
01:59
NBA Preseason Highlights: Thunder vs. Mavericks
01:58
NBA Preseason Highlights: Pistons vs. Grizzlies
01:56
NBA Preseason Highlights: Hawks vs. Rockets
01:55
NBA Preseason Highlights: Bucks vs. Heat
30
Which Cup driver will meet the moment in LV?
15:10
Aces lead WNBA Finals, PHX in ‘desperation mode’
16:44
‘Fate of WNBA’ impacted by Collier, Engelbert
01:36
Croskey-Merritt a fantasy RB2 after big Week 5
05:29
Is Ravens’ bad record more than just injuries?
01:35
Egbuka has reached ‘Puka Nacua point’ as rookie
02:04
Flagg, Edgecombe are intriguing rookies in drafts
02:16
Players to avoid at ADP: Hart, Sabonis, Banchero
02:11
Fantasy NBA sleepers: Podziemski, Eason, Anunoby
06:57
Latest on Sanchez Indianapolis stabbing incident
03:16
How Winward Racing father-son duo delivers success
06:58
Expect ‘big drama’ as IMSA takes over Road Atlanta
07:13
Penske has ‘redefined’ what it means to win in GTP
05:31
GTD Pro has become a ‘heavyweight title fight’
05:45
LMP2 class has an ‘absolutely stacked’ field
12:52
Who had the worst weekend in sports?
09:31
McElroy: Penn State were out schemed by UCLA
01:34
Top shots, stats from Fisk’s Sanderson Farms win
05:36
Daniel: ‘Have to’ put Mayfield in MVP conversation
04:42
Debating broadcaster approaches to massive moments
10:25
Maye leads Patriots to ‘statement’ win over Bills
03:45
Jets’ decision on Fields proving to be ‘a bad one’
02:10
Dowdle runs over Dolphins in comeback win
02:57
Why Bengals’ ‘atrocious’ play spotlights Taylor
