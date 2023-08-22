 Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Colts reportedly seek first-round pick for Taylor

August 22, 2023 08:10 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out what they believe the Colts would be willing to accept in exchange for Jonathan Taylor and why ultimately, they could be open to less than a first-round pick.
Up Next
nbc_pft_flowers_230822.jpg
2:33
Flowers flexes ‘special qualities’ vs. Commanders
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jonesonobrien_230822.jpg
8:06
Jones, O’Brien ‘on same page and building trust’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_howellv2_230822.jpg
7:46
Howell ‘phenomenal’ vs. Ravens in preseason Week 2
Now Playing
nbc_pft_topthirdmiddlthirdbottomthird_230822.jpg
8:39
Ranking PIT offense, ATL offense, PHI defense
Now Playing
nbc_pft_coltsgivetaylorpermissionfortrade_230822.jpg
18:56
Colts reportedly allow Taylor to seek trade
Now Playing
nbc_pft_commandersendravensstreak_230822.jpg
8:17
Commanders end Ravens’ preseason win streak
Now Playing
nbc_pft_taylor_230822.jpg
11:33
Evaluating potential landing spots for Taylor
Now Playing
nbc_pft_week2preseasonsuperlatives_230821.jpg
8:33
Preseason Week 2 superlatives: ‘Will-I-Am’ Award
Now Playing
nbc_pft_danieljones_230821.jpg
3:03
NYG ‘phenomenally coached’ on both sides of ball
Now Playing
nbc_pft_boldenscare_230821.jpg
14:36
Patriots cancel joint practices after Bolden scare
Now Playing
nbc_pft_betterorworse_230821.jpg
20:43
QB evaluations: Love, Wilson, Stroud, Young
Now Playing
nbc_pft_tuav2_230821.jpg
9:21
Tua ‘looks different’ in preseason debut vs. HOU
Now Playing