nbc_pft_penixnix_240425.jpg
Broncos ‘can’t flirt with danger’ in QB search
nbc_pft_qbnottop5_244025.jpg
Which QB is most likely to fall out of top five?
nbc_pft_calebwilliams_240425.jpg
Williams will be a ‘special’ No. 1 pick for Bears

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
nbc_pft_penixnix_240425.jpg
Broncos ‘can’t flirt with danger’ in QB search
nbc_pft_qbnottop5_244025.jpg
Which QB is most likely to fall out of top five?
nbc_pft_calebwilliams_240425.jpg
Williams will be a ‘special’ No. 1 pick for Bears

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Which QB is most likely to fall out of top five?

April 25, 2024 08:10 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms debate which quarterback prospects could fall outside of the top five selections in the 2024 NFL Draft.
