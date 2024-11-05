Watch Now
Lamb should think long-term with AC join sprain
While CeeDee Lamb could play in Week 10, Mike Florio and Devin McCourty make a case for why the WR could opt to play things safe since the Cowboys are sitting at 3-5.
Florio, McCourty stress importance of voting
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty spell out why everyone should strive to go out and vote for the candidate of their choosing.
Cowboys optimistic Parsons could return Week 10
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty spell out why Micah Parsons should not risk his health and wait to return until he’s fully recovered, given his contract situation.
DET reportedly acquires Smith in trade with CLE
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty unpack the breaking news that Za’Darius Smith reportedly is heading to Detroit and explain why he fits in with everything Dan Campbell stands for.
Chiefs’ offense found holes in Bucs’ defense
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty examine how Patrick Mahomes was able to connect passes up the middle of the field, how Travis Kelce looked like his old self again and more.
KC brings ‘championship mindset’ to regular season
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty revisit Patrick Mahomes’ injury history and unpack why no matter what happens, the Chiefs continue to do whatever it takes to muster up a win.
Mahomes ‘awkwardly’ rolled his ankle in Week 9
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty unpack Patrick Mahomes’ mindset after rolling his ankle in Week 9 and call for players to try to “walk it off” more often, like the QB did against the Bucs.
Hopkins could give Chiefs edge to reach three-peat
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty discuss how DeAndre Hopkins’ knowledge set him up to fit right into the Chiefs’ system and how bringing in a veteran who hasn’t won a Super Bowl can give a team an edge.
Smith throws costly interceptions in loss to Rams
Chris Simms and Mike Florio break down Geno Smith's three-interception game against the Rams in Week 9 and discuss the ending of the overtime thriller between Seattle and Los Angeles.
Are Bears in trouble after back-to-back losses?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the Chicago Bears' eye-opening loss to the Arizona Cardinals, questioning what the future holds for Matt Eberflus and Co. after losing two straight games.
Olave carted off after suffering concussion
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the New Orleans Saints' loss to the Carolina Panthers, a game that saw Chris Olave get carted off the field after a scary hit.
Maye impresses despite Patriots’ loss to Titans
Mike Florio and Chris Simms break down the late-game decision making from the New England Patriots against the Tennessee Titans and discuss what they liked from rookie Drake Maye in an "ugly football game."