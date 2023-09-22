Watch Now
Cowboys' Diggs suffers season-ending injury
Mike Florio and Peter King react to Trevon Diggs' season-ending injury, explaining why it's the latest example in a series of notable early-season injuries across the NFL.
Steelers offense with OC Canada has ‘no identity’
Mike Florio and Peter King weigh in on several coaches and players they want to see something out of in Week 3 including Steelers' OC Matt Canada, Dak Prescott, Deshaun Watson and others.
Broncos trying to streamline things for offense
Mike Florio and Peter King examine Sean Payton's attempts to simplify the offense for Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos, including why Peter thinks the team will ultimately figure things out.
Poles says Bears aren’t panicking about start
Mike Florio and Peter King discuss Bears GM Ryan Poles comments about the organization not panicking and look at the reactions to Justin Fields' comments about coaching.
Not ejecting 49ers’ Williams is ‘laughable’
Mike Florio and Peter King explain why the NFL's reasoning for not ejecting Trent Williams in Thursday night's game doesn't add up.
49ers are in ‘fantastic shape’ with Brock Purdy
Mike Florio and Peter King explain why week-to-week skepticism continues about Brock Purdy's abilities as the 49ers' starting QB despite his track record to this point.
DraftKings Sportsbooks Week 3 underdogs: Saints
Mike Florio and Peter King dive into several underdog picks they like for Week 3, all provided by DraftKings Sportsbooks, ahead of this weekend's action.
Jets must limit mistakes against Patriots
Mike Florio and Peter King look ahead to the Jets and Patriots' Week 3 clash, detailing why New York must find a way to get a big play while limiting mistakes from QB Zach Wilson.
Chargers, Vikings clash in pivotal Week 3 meeting
Mike Florio and Peter King debate whether the Chargers or Vikings need to avoid an 0-3 start more with a crucial Week 3 matchup on the horizon.
‘Never felt’ like Giants had a chance vs. 49ers
Mike Florio and Peter King reflect on Thursday night's Giants-49ers clash, highlighting why San Francisco is living up to its preseason billing as a Super Bowl favorite.
Not a ‘bad thing’ if Young sits a week or two
Mike Florio and Peter King analyze the latest on Bryce Young's injury status, explaining why the rookie QB could benefit from sitting and prioritizing his long-term health.
Week 3 preview: Texans vs. Jaguars
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why they like Jacksonville over the Houston Texans in Week 3, but still need to see offensive improvement from the Jaguars who are playing below their talent level.