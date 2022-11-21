Watch Now
Cowboys expose the Vikings' glaring weaknesses
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons recap the Dallas Cowboys' dominant Week 11 victory over the Minnesota Vikings and share their major takeaways from the game.
NFL Week 15 props, key storylines to watch
NFL Week 15 props, key storylines to watch
Mike Florio and Chris Simms run through props, provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, for Justin Jefferson’s receiving yards, Dak Prescott versus Josh Allen and more.
Unpacking the components of a hip-drop tackle
Unpacking the components of a hip-drop tackle
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect the pieces that make up a hip-drop tackle, starting with the grip, followed by a rotation or twist and then finished with a drop.
Jacobs 'must invest in himself' to protect health
Jacobs ‘must invest in himself’ to protect health
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on why players like Josh Jacobs have a business reason to not push to play when he’s not 100%.
Staley 'just focused on Thursday' despite noise
Staley ‘just focused on Thursday’ despite noise
Mike Florio and Chris Simms sift through Brandon Staley’s take on his future in Los Angeles and explain why they don’t foresee him back with the Chargers next season.
Belichick is 'getting ready for Kansas City'
Belichick is ‘getting ready for Kansas City’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss Bill Belichick’s unsurprising response to questions surrounding his future in New England.
Vincent: Kickoff has become a 'dead' play
Vincent: Kickoff has become a ‘dead' play
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack NFL Executive VP Troy Vincent's take on kickoff and map through how returns have declined through the years.
Goodell 'hasn't taken a position' on tush push
Goodell ‘hasn’t taken a position’ on tush push
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze if there is a serious danger with the QB push play and give credit to the Eagles for finding a way to make the QB sneak a unique fit for their team.
PFT PM Mailbag: What's behind Chiefs' troubles?
PFT PM Mailbag: What's behind Chiefs' troubles?
Mike Florio opens the mailbag to answer your questions about Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs' offense, Bill Belichick's legacy and more.
What could Belichick, Patriots' divorce look like?
What could Belichick, Patriots' divorce look like?
Mike Florio lays out various ways Bill Belichick's reportedly predetermined split with the Patriots and Robert Kraft could play out and where the Canton-bound head coach might go next.
NFLPA must be 'aggressive' with Watt's review
NFLPA must be 'aggressive' with Watt's review
Mike Florio discusses the NFL and NFLPA's review of T.J. Watt's recent concussion and why players must be treated as "patients" by teams when concussions and other injuries arise.
Prescott resurrecting career favorable for Jones
Prescott resurrecting career favorable for Jones
Mike Florio details why the Cowboys are in a difficult contractual position with Dak Prescott, but given his MVP-caliber play this season for Dallas, why it may make things easier for Jerry Jones in the long run.
Toney play illustrates officiating inconsistencies
Toney play illustrates officiating inconsistencies
Mike Florio thinks the NFL should tear down its officiating and build it back up with all technology at their disposal, and offers up his suggestions for how the Kadarius Toney offside can be officiated in the future.