Dak is in position to play ‘hardball’ with Cowboys

September 6, 2023 08:53 AM
Jerry Jones expects Dak Prescott to be with the Cowboys for “a long time,” but Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline why the QB has a lot of leverage in the situation.
