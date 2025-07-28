 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_treyhendrickson_250728.jpg
Bengals must find ‘sweet spot’ with Hendrickson
nbc_pft_christianwilkinsrelease_250728.jpg
Why there could be more to the Wilkins situation
nbc_pft_christianwilkinsnewteam_250728.jpg
Potential landing spots for Wilkins

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Watch Now

Jones acknowledges Parsons’ talent

July 28, 2025 08:03 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect Jerry Jones’ comments about what makes Micah Parsons one of the most talented players in Cowboys history and explain why he needs to be compensated as such.

nbc_pft_treyhendrickson_250728.jpg
05:30
Bengals must find ‘sweet spot’ with Hendrickson
nbc_pft_christianwilkinsrelease_250728.jpg
05:07
Why there could be more to the Wilkins situation
nbc_pft_christianwilkinsnewteam_250728.jpg
04:56
Potential landing spots for Wilkins
nbc_pft_steelersthrowbacks_250728.jpg
02:55
How Steelers’ throwback uniforms compare to others
nbc_pft_trainingcampdraft_250728.jpg
13:30
PFT Draft: Top training camp storylines
nbc_pft_rodgerstrainingcamp_250728.jpg
07:12
Early analysis on Rodgers at training camp
nbc_pft_rodgersonbradshaw_250728.jpg
11:21
Rodgers has great response to Bradshaw’s remarks
nbc_pft_rashawnslater_250728.jpg
05:18
Slater agrees to four-year extension with Chargers
nbc_pft_jerryjonesfans_250728.jpg
07:33
Parsons has ‘lost some of his leverage’ to Cowboys
nbc_pft_parsonstrainingcamp_250728.jpg
10:33
What practicing at training camp means for Parsons
nbc_roto_egbuka_250725.jpg
01:10
Egbuka draws rave reviews from Mayfield
nbc_roto_warren_250725.jpg
01:26
Johnson ousted, Steelers defer to veteran Warren
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250725.jpg
13:02
PFT PM Mailbag: AFC South, collusion, European NFL
rodgers_site.jpg
07:08
PIT among 10-12 title contenders, as Rodgers says?
nbc_pftpm_trump_250725.jpg
05:17
Florio: No one is protecting college athletes
nbc_pftpm_andrewberry_250725.jpg
03:58
Browns could keep four QBs on 53-man roster
nbc_pftpm_nicksaban_250725.jpg
04:19
Saban not ‘enticed’ by current coaching options
PFTPMWilkinsnew.jpg
06:27
Raiders release Wilkins; NFLPA files grievance
nbc_roto_rushingyards_250725.jpg
02:31
Stay away from Barkley as repeat rushing leader?
nbc_bte_afcsouthbestbets_250725.jpg
02:08
Are Jaguars the best bet to win AFC South?
nbc_roto_justinfields_250724.jpg
01:17
‘Don’t give up’ on Fields despite toe injury
nbc_roto_kennethwalker_250724.jpg
01:16
Walker logged full practice to begin training camp
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250724.jpg
11:11
PFT PM Mailbag: How long will MIN trust McCarthy?
nbc_pftpm_johnharbaugh_250724.jpg
03:13
White House question to Harbaugh was ‘fair to ask’
nbc_pftpm_markmurphy_250724.jpg
04:55
Florio: Murphy should be NFLPA executive director
nbc_pftpm_nflcouncil_250724.jpg
05:37
How the NFL Management Council impacts contracts
nbc_pftpm_commandersstadium_250724.jpg
02:01
Commanders’ D.C. stadium ‘moving closer’ to deal
PFTPMFieldsInjury.jpg
01:44
Fields carted off during Jets training camp
t_law_mpx.jpg
02:03
Jags’ Lawrence ‘in the mix’ for 5,000-yard season
nbc_roto_texansfutures_250724.jpg
01:34
‘Fairly priced’ Texans’ success hinges on offense

