 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_raidersoffensivecoaches_241107.jpg
LV is a ‘debacle’ amid offensive coaching overhaul
nbc_pft_whatsmorelikely_241107.jpg
What’s More Likely: Week 10 key storylines
nbc_pft_williams_241107.jpg
Williams cites lack of chemistry with Rodgers

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_raidersoffensivecoaches_241107.jpg
LV is a ‘debacle’ amid offensive coaching overhaul
nbc_pft_whatsmorelikely_241107.jpg
What’s More Likely: Week 10 key storylines
nbc_pft_williams_241107.jpg
Williams cites lack of chemistry with Rodgers

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Cowboys relied on Mingo’s draft grade for trade

November 7, 2024 07:51 AM
Mike Florio stresses the importance of factoring in how players have actually performed in the NFL and why that’s a better metric than pre-NFL scouting.
Up Next
nbc_pft_raidersoffensivecoaches_241107.jpg
5:56
LV is a ‘debacle’ amid offensive coaching overhaul
Now Playing
nbc_pft_whatsmorelikely_241107.jpg
9:24
What’s More Likely: Week 10 key storylines
Now Playing
nbc_pft_williams_241107.jpg
3:31
Williams cites lack of chemistry with Rodgers
Now Playing
nbc_pft_micahparsons_241107.jpg
3:46
Parsons is risking ‘generational’ deal with injury
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mahomes_241107.jpg
3:00
Mahomes had ‘showmanship’ aspect to ankle injury
Now Playing
nbc_pft_dak_241107.jpg
3:08
Florio: ‘Reckless’ to say Dak should recover quick
Now Playing
nbc_csu_dratkings_241106.jpg
1:20
Verse a deserved heavy favorite to win NFL DROY
Now Playing
nbc_csu_tradeupgrade_241106.jpg
20:33
NFL trade deadline grades: Chiefs, Commanders lead
Now Playing
nbc_pft_draft_241106.jpg
5:24
PFT Draft: Top NFL MVP candidates
Now Playing
nbc_pft_djmoore_241106.jpg
4:28
Moore addresses if Eberflus has lost locker room
Now Playing
nbc_pft_powerrankings_241106.jpg
5:14
PFT Power Rankings: Commanders rise, Texans fall
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mikewilliams_241106.jpg
13:26
Why Williams is such a good fit for the Steelers
Now Playing