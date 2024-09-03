Watch Now
Slay vocal about hesitation to go to Brazil
Devin McCourty tells Mike Florio what his experience was like playing in Mexico City and dive into Darius Slay’s comments about playing in Brazil.
Pearsall placed on non-football injury list
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty unpack the events that led to Ricky Pearsall getting shot over the weekend and how he will miss the first four games of the season.
Analyzing what’s at stake for Douglas this season
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty take a look at Joe Douglas’ impact on the Jets and map out why he could be on the hot seat along with everyone else if they don’t perform this year.
Sirianni can’t afford any disconnect with players
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty spell out why the Eagles have a lot of eyes on them this season and how it’s critical for Nick Sirianni to guide the players away from the noise to stay focused.
Tucker ‘sticks to script’ discussing pregame prep
After Justin Tucker’s pregame incident with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce last year, Mike Florio and Devin McCourty dissect Tucker’s message about how he plans to warmup ahead of Kickoff this year.
Mahomes dissects ‘great challenge’ of BAL defense
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty spell out why the Chiefs need to be physical against the Ravens and why they have an opportunity to make a statement.
Chiefs quest for three-peat starts with Kickoff
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty discuss why the Chiefs will want to perform better during NFL Kickoff than in 2023, but why ultimately, they’re focused on getting back to the Super Bowl.
Dak: Jones’ contract remarks don’t ‘hold weight’
With Dak Prescott expressing uncertainty about his contract negotiations with the Cowboys, PFT explains why Jerry Jones doesn't seem overly concerned with securing his franchise QB beyond 2024.
AFC South 2024 superlatives: All eyes on Texans
Mike Florio and Charean Williams make their picks for “Most Likely to Succeed” offensively and defensively, “Dynamic Duo,” and more for the AFC South in 2024.
Why the Browns restructured Watson’s contract
Mike Florio and Charean Williams discuss why the Cleveland Browns chose to restructure Deshaun Watson's contract with Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season looming.
PFT Draft: Best Heisman winners currently in NFL
From Lamar Jackson to Kyler Murray and many more, Mike Florio and Charean Williams make their picks for the best Heisman Trophy winners currently in the NFL.
Brissett’s run as Pats’ starting QB could be short
With Jerod Mayo opting for Jacoby Brissett as New England's starting quarterback, PFT assesses how long the veteran can hold off rookie Drake Maye.