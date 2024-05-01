Watch Now
Adams praises Love while reflecting on trade
Although Davante Adams says he doesn’t regret the trade from the Packers to the Raiders, Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline how Jordan Love has grown and what could’ve been in Green Bay with that duo.
Up Next
NFL could push for 18 games before CBA expires
NFL could push for 18 games before CBA expires
Mike Florio and Chris Simms sift through reports about an 18-game regular season and explore if adding a second bye week to accommodate the extra wear and tear on players is realistic.
Outlining Stafford’s options in contract talks
Outlining Stafford’s options in contract talks
Matthew Stafford reportedly wants the Rams to guarantee his salary beyond this season, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to dissect his mechanics and what the future holds for the QB in L.A.
Scale of 1-10: Daniels, Penix Jr., Nix situations
Scale of 1-10: Daniels, Penix Jr., Nix situations
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a deep dive into the supporting casts for Jayden Daniels in Washington, Michael Penix Jr. in Atlanta and Bo Nix in Denver.
Brown focused on proving value after his extension
Brown focused on proving value after his extension
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack A.J. Brown's three-year, $96 million extension and discuss why he’s in a "class of his own."
Patriots not trading down puts pressure on Maye
Patriots not trading down puts pressure on Maye
Given the Giants and Vikings reportedly offered the Patriots multiple first-round picks to move up to No. 3, Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why New England is making a big gamble on Drake Maye.
Scale of 1-10: Maye, McCarthy, Williams situations
Scale of 1-10: Maye, McCarthy, Williams situations
Mike Florio and Chris Simms sift through the supporting casts for Drake Maye in New England, J.J. McCarthy in Minnesota and Caleb Williams in Chicago.
Maye, Brissett will compete for starting role
Maye, Brissett will compete for starting role
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why they suspect the Patriots will lean towards starting Drake Maye with the understanding that flipping to Jacoby Brissett down the road could impact the rookie’s development.
What next NBA deal could mean for the NFL
What next NBA deal could mean for the NFL
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how the next potential NBA media rights negotiations could prompt the NFL to consider trying to get more money as well.
PFT Draft: Best NFL wide receiver trios
PFT Draft: Best NFL wide receiver trios
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the teams with the top WR trios in the NFL, including the Chicago Bears, Houston Texans, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks and more.
Lynch: SF ‘didn’t entertain’ trading Samuel, Aiyuk
Lynch: SF 'didn't entertain' trading Samuel, Aiyuk
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss trade rumors surrounding the San Francisco 49ers receiving corps of Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, and whether the team keeps both players moving forward.
Which doesn’t belong and why: 2024 NFL Draft WRs
Which doesn't belong and why: 2024 NFL Draft WRs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms play a round of "Which doesn't belong and why" for WRs in the 2024 NFL Draft, including players drafted in the top 10, trade-up targets and big-bodied pass catchers in Rounds 1 and 2.