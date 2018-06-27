 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Los Angeles Angels at San Diego Padres
Angels’ Ohtani leaves with blister after giving up 2 homers in 8-5 loss to Padres, Musgrove
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Los Angeles Dodgers
Dustin May to have season-ending elbow surgery in the latest blow to the Dodgers’ rotation
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners
Mariners’ Rodríguez and Kirby among All-Star injury replacements for July 11 game

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lf_uswo_harigaefeature_230704.jpg
Harigae comes back from ‘rock bottom’
nbc_golf_lf_uswo_pbpar5s_230704.jpg
Pebble Beach holds four difficult par 5s
nbc_golf_lf_uswo_pbholes8910_230704.jpg
‘Arguably the most difficult three-hole stretch’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Los Angeles Angels at San Diego Padres
Angels’ Ohtani leaves with blister after giving up 2 homers in 8-5 loss to Padres, Musgrove
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Los Angeles Dodgers
Dustin May to have season-ending elbow surgery in the latest blow to the Dodgers’ rotation
MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Seattle Mariners
Mariners’ Rodríguez and Kirby among All-Star injury replacements for July 11 game

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lf_uswo_harigaefeature_230704.jpg
Harigae comes back from ‘rock bottom’
nbc_golf_lf_uswo_pbpar5s_230704.jpg
Pebble Beach holds four difficult par 5s
nbc_golf_lf_uswo_pbholes8910_230704.jpg
‘Arguably the most difficult three-hole stretch’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Dead body found in Janoris Jenkins' rented NJ home

June 27, 2018 01:08 PM
A dead body was found in the NJ home of Giants CB Janoris Jenkins. Jenkins has been in Florida since the end of the football season, and is not considered a suspect.
Up Next
nbc_pft_mailbag_230703.jpg
27:47
PFT Mailbag: Is Vrabel on the hot seat?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_hardknocks_230703.jpg
4:20
Unpacking reported Jones Netflix docuseries
Now Playing
nbc_pft_vicktyreekpodcast_230703.jpg
8:18
Florio ‘fascinated’ by Vick on Hill’s podcast
Now Playing
nbc_pft_wherepatriotsrank_230703.jpg
6:03
Where do the Patriots rank in the AFC?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_kraftpatsspending_230703.jpg
4:34
Is Belichick right about Kraft’s lack of spending?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_230630.jpg
25:06
PFT Mailbag: Bieniemy’s opportunity, RB clause?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_nnflpavote_230630.jpg
9:49
Florio: NFLPA’s election was too confidential
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_tyreekhillupdate_230630.jpg
3:49
NFL has launched investigation into Hill incident
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_gamblingpolicyupdate_230630.jpg
22:45
Examining next steps for the NFL’s gambling policy
Now Playing
nbc_pft_fullseasonsuspension_230628.jpg
4:33
Rodgers among handful reportedly facing suspension
Now Playing
nbc_pft_lloydhowell_230628.jpg
12:46
Howell is elected new NFLPA Executive Director
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mailbag_230628.jpg
13:57
PFT Mailbag: Importance of RB vs. QB position
Now Playing