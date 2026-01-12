 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_bearscomeback_260112.jpg
Williams was ‘clutch’ in Bears’ comeback win
nbc_pft_packerscollapse_260112.jpg
What does Packers’ loss mean for LaFleur?
nbc_pft_texanssteelers_260112.jpg
Can Steelers, Rodgers keep it going vs. Texans?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Could Bills have run more clock at the end?

January 12, 2026 09:07 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss if the Buffalo Bills could have run more clock during their final possession before scoring a touchdown to take the lead against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

nbc_pft_bearscomeback_260112.jpg
10:22
Williams was ‘clutch’ in Bears’ comeback win
nbc_pft_packerscollapse_260112.jpg
04:25
What does Packers’ loss mean for LaFleur?
nbc_pft_texanssteelers_260112.jpg
01:42
Can Steelers, Rodgers keep it going vs. Texans?
nbc_pft_chargersissues_250112.jpg
05:19
Chargers’ injuries showed in physical loss to NE
PHI_SIRIANNI_NICK_GettyImages-2255276769.jpg
13:46
Eagles must adapt philosophy to find success
nbc_pft_patsbeatchargers_250112.jpg
03:29
Patriots’ physicality dictated game vs. Chargers
nbc_pft_billsjaguars_260112.jpg
14:58
Allen delivered at each moment in win over Jags
nbc_pft_hurtscontract_260112.jpg
11:13
Simms: Hurts is holding back Eagles offense
nbc_pft_eagleslosecontrol_260112.jpg
07:12
Eagles ‘refused to accept’ offensive issues
nbc_pft_49ersbeateagles_260112.jpg
11:53
49ers had ‘no business’ competing with the Eagles
nbc_snf_afcpostgame_260111.jpg
02:00
Previewing Bills vs. Broncos in Divisional Round
nbc_snf_49erspostgameconvo_260111.jpg
58
49ers ‘keep fighting’ despite injuries
SNFInterview1-11MPX.jpg
01:15
Maye and Henry break down ‘special’ Wild Card win
nbc_snf_lacnewildcardlites_260111.jpg
49
Highlights: Patriots’ defense dominates Chargers
nbc_snf_nehenrytd_260111.jpg
57
Maye hits Henry for touchdown pass vs. Chargers
Speed_Round_raw_260111.jpg
11:05
Speed Round: How can Wild Card losers rebound?
nbc_fnia_billsjags_260111.jpg
05:07
Allen looked like a ‘killer’ in Bills win vs. Jags
nbc_fnia_bears_260111.jpg
04:30
Williams showed ‘greatness’ in comeback vs. GB
nbc_fnia_rams_260111.jpg
03:34
Stafford carries Rams to win vs. scrappy Panthers
nbc_snf_mayefumble_260111.jpg
41
Oweh comes up with huge strip sack on Maye
nbc_snf_nemayerun_260111.jpg
01:10
Maye shreds defense with 37-yard scramble
nbc_snf_lachenleyint_260111.jpg
01:03
Henley intercepts Maye’s tipped pass
nbc_fnia_macdonaldft_260111.jpg
02:37
MacDonald: ‘Process’ got Seahawks where they are
nbc_fnia_49ersconvo_260111.jpg
01:21
Purdy’s ‘mental toughness’ on display for 49ers
nbc_fnia_garrettintv_260111.jpg
01:05
Garrett interviews for Titans head coach job
nbc_fnia_floriovacancies_260111.jpg
01:05
Latest on Harbaugh, LaFleur in coaching carousel
nbc_fnia_wildcardreacts_260111.jpg
01:03
Close games headline NFL Wild Card Weekend
nbc_nfl_jaxtlawsound_260111.jpg
57
Lawrence discusses ‘disappointing’ loss to Bills
nbc_nfl_bufallensound_260111.jpg
54
Allen breaks down late-game sequence vs. Jaguars
nbc_nfl_lafleurpressersound_260111.jpg
57
LaFleur: ‘A lot of bad things happened’ vs. Bears

nbc_dps_playoffrecap_260112.jpg
05:04
Allen comes up clutch for Bills vs. Jaguars
nbc_nba_raptorswin_260111.jpg
01:53
HLs: Barnes’ 31 help Raptors earn OT win vs. PHI
nbc_nba_timbsback_260111.jpg
01:54
Highlights: Timberwolves rally past Spurs
northwestern_rutgers.jpg
03:24
Highlights: Rutgers beats Northwestern in OT
nbc_cbb_eliteteams_260111.jpg
01:46
How many elite teams in the Big Ten this season?
nbc_cbb_wasreax_260111.jpg
03:42
Energy is shifting for Sprinkle, Washington
nbc_cbb_steinbechcom_260111.jpg
03:23
Highlights: Steinbach showcases skill vs. OSU
osu_wash.jpg
03:45
Highlights: Washington defeats Ohio State
nbc_cbb_lastsecondblocknwrut_260111.jpg
01:53
Buchanan saves Rutgers with last-second block
nbc_smx_interviewcompv2_260111.jpg
12:04
What riders said after SX Round 1 in Anaheim
nbc_wcbb_cambridgehlintv_26011.jpg
04:06
Cambridge: OSU always looking to prove something
nbc_wcbb_osuumdhl_260111.jpg
08:33
Highlights: Ohio State takes down Maryland
oly_frmar_lakeplacidwc_260111.jpg
07:51
Krueger just misses aerials podium at Lake Placid
oly_frwar_lakeplacidwc_260111.jpg
06:06
Kuhn finishes third in aerials at Lake Placid
oly_fsmen_comp_260111.jpg
09:12
Malinin, Naumov, Torgashev on Olympic team
oly_fswom_comp_260111.jpg
06:09
Liu, Levito, Glenn on Olympic figure skating team
nbc_cbb_dktrysta_260111.jpg
01:16
Who is the best bet for women’s Wooden Award?
oly_fsdnc_comp_260111.jpg
06:25
U.S. Olympic figure skating ice dance team
oly_fspar_comp_260111.jpg
04:07
Kam/O’Shea, Chan/Howe named to U.S. Olympic team
nbc_nfl_calebpresser_260111.jpg
40
Williams: Fans were a huge part of winning game
nbc_roto_alexbregman_260111.jpg
02:03
Report: Cubs sign Bregman to five-year contract
nbc_cbb_halfhls_260109.jpg
02:32
Nebraska, West Virginia post crucial wins
nbc_nba_chavsjazz_260109.jpg
01:57
HLs: Hornets bury Jazz with barrage of 3-pointers
nbc_smx_450recap_260110(2).jpg
14:17
Tomac ‘still got it’ after SX Anaheim 1 win
oly_fsmen_nationals_malininfree_260110.jpg
06:35
Malinin runs away with title at U.S. Championships
nbc_smx_250recap_260110(2).jpg
07:47
Anstie shows self belief with 250 win in Anaheim 1
nbc_smx_pradointv_260110.jpg
01:18
Prado’s ‘hard work’ results in podium finish in A1
nbc_smx_roczenintv_260110.jpg
54
Roczen navigates ‘tricky’ Anaheim track to get 2nd
oly_fsmen_nationals_naumovfree_260110.jpg
07:21
Naumov finishes strong with nationals free skate
nbc_smx_tomacintv_260110.jpg
56
Tomac: KTM bike was the best when it mattered