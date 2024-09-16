Watch Now
Texans’ potential is ‘limitless’ with personnel
The Texans haven’t always fired on all cylinders through two weeks, but they’re 2-0 and have plenty of room to grow.
Giants suffer bad luck in loss to Commanders
The Giants really missed kicker Graham Gano against the Commanders after losing Gano to a hamstring injury on the opening kickoff.
Darnold, Vikings jump on opportunities vs. 49ers
Sam Darnold is making the most of his time with the Vikings, who beat the quarterback’s former team, the 49ers, convincingly in Week 2.
Saints are shocking success story of early weeks
Following a dominant win over the Cowboys, the Saints have been one of the most prolific and entertaining teams in the NFL through two weeks.
Unpacking Bears’ offensive struggles vs. Texans
Mike Florio and Chris Simms react to the Texans’ victory over the Bears and examine the strides the Bears’ offense needs to make with Caleb Williams.
Give Me The Headline: ‘Steelfence’ leads PIT
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed give their top headlines of Week 2, including the Steelers defense imposing their will against Denver and Kyler Murray picking apart the Rams.
Brown’s absence will impact PHI vs. ATL matchup
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed preview the Monday Night Football matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons, discussing why A.J. Brown's absence could impact the outcome.
Chiefs are the ‘ultimate find a way to win team’
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed break down the Chiefs victory over the Bengals in Week 2, discussing how Kansas City continues to find ways to win as a complete football team.
Simms: Vikings have the 49ers’ number
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed talk about how the Minnesota Vikings "stepped on the throats" of the 49ers and praise the revitalization of Sam Darnold.
Bills show they’re still the class of the AFC East
The Bills remain the team to beat in the AFC East after continuing their dominance over the Dolphins on Thursday.
Chase, Bengals must back up talk vs. Chiefs
Mike Florio and Michael Holley draft the players who need to show something during Week 2 of the NFL season.
Could Tua injury affect NFL’s handling of QBs?
Mike Florio and Michael Holley react to Mike McDaniel’s comments on Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion and wonder if the NFL could take measures to prevent similar stories in the future.