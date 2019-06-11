 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CYCLING TOUR DE FRANCE 2023 STAGE 5
Former Giro champion Hindley wins Tour mountain stage in Pyrenees, claims yellow jersey
Jonas Vingegaard
2023 Tour de France Standings
NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 - Qualifying
Spire Motorsports adds sponsor for Corey LaJoie, Ty Dillon

Top Clips

nbc_tdf_stage5finish_230705.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France: Stage 5 finish
nbc_golf_btf_s3e17_230705_Digital_1920x1080_2241660483894.jpg
Fowler kept ‘calm’ during Rocket Mortgage Classic
nbc_golf_lf_uswo_harigaefeature_230704.jpg
Harigae comes back from ‘rock bottom’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CYCLING TOUR DE FRANCE 2023 STAGE 5
Former Giro champion Hindley wins Tour mountain stage in Pyrenees, claims yellow jersey
Jonas Vingegaard
2023 Tour de France Standings
NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 - Qualifying
Spire Motorsports adds sponsor for Corey LaJoie, Ty Dillon

Top Clips

nbc_tdf_stage5finish_230705.jpg
Highlights: Tour de France: Stage 5 finish
nbc_golf_btf_s3e17_230705_Digital_1920x1080_2241660483894.jpg
Fowler kept ‘calm’ during Rocket Mortgage Classic
nbc_golf_lf_uswo_harigaefeature_230704.jpg
Harigae comes back from ‘rock bottom’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

DeSean Jackson will get back into return game

June 11, 2019 09:43 AM
The Philadelphia Eagles brought back DeSean Jackson after a five-year hiatus, and he will play a role in the return game once again.
Up Next
nbc_pft_mailbag_230703.jpg
27:47
PFT Mailbag: Is Vrabel on the hot seat?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_hardknocks_230703.jpg
4:20
Unpacking reported Jones Netflix docuseries
Now Playing
nbc_pft_vicktyreekpodcast_230703.jpg
8:18
Florio ‘fascinated’ by Vick on Hill’s podcast
Now Playing
nbc_pft_wherepatriotsrank_230703.jpg
6:03
Where do the Patriots rank in the AFC?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_kraftpatsspending_230703.jpg
4:34
Is Belichick right about Kraft’s lack of spending?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_230630.jpg
25:06
PFT Mailbag: Bieniemy’s opportunity, RB clause?
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_nnflpavote_230630.jpg
9:49
Florio: NFLPA’s election was too confidential
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_tyreekhillupdate_230630.jpg
3:49
NFL has launched investigation into Hill incident
Now Playing
nbc_pftpm_gamblingpolicyupdate_230630.jpg
22:45
Examining next steps for the NFL’s gambling policy
Now Playing
nbc_pft_fullseasonsuspension_230628.jpg
4:33
Rodgers among handful reportedly facing suspension
Now Playing
nbc_pft_lloydhowell_230628.jpg
12:46
Howell is elected new NFLPA Executive Director
Now Playing
nbc_pft_mailbag_230628.jpg
13:57
PFT Mailbag: Importance of RB vs. QB position
Now Playing