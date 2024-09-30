Watch Now
Simms: Watson's poor play is holding Browns back
PFT weighs in on Deshaun Watson's latest underwhelming outing in Week 4, sharing why the quarterback's play is actively harming the Browns' outlook in the AFC North.
Cousins: Falcons still have ‘a lot to fix’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reflect on the Falcons' tight win over the Saints and how the Bears defeated the Rams in Week 4.
Week 4 superlatives: Flacco saves Colts
Mike Florio and Chris Simms review some of their top takeaways from Week 4, from Joe Flacco coming off the bench to the ongoing dysfunction happening in Jacksonville.
Eagles’ loss to Bucs ‘bodes poorly’ for Sirianni
After a lopsided 33-16 loss to "MVP candidate" Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers, PFT says Nick Sirianni's Eagles have several questions they must answer moving forward.
Vikings have case as NFC’s top squad after Week 4
Mike Florio and Chris Simms debate if the Packers brought Jordan Love back too quickly from injury before analyzing how Kevin O'Connell has maximized the Vikings' offensive pieces.
Commanders are playing NFC East’s ‘best’ football
PFT reacts to another strong outing from Commanders rookie Jayden Daniels, explaining why "he's got everything" and why Washington is among the NFL's top surprises so far.
Kelce, Worthy must step up after Rice’s injury
PFT debates where the Chiefs will go after Rashee Rice's knee injury, exploring Xavier Worthy's role moving forward and potential free agent or trade targets the team could consider.
How Rice’s injury could impact his legal situation
Mike Florio explores how Rashee Rice’s injury could play a role in his legal situation once the NFL eventually makes a disciplinary decision on the 24-year-old.
Bills lacked intensity in blowout loss to Ravens
Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess what went wrong for Josh Allen and the Bills against the Ravens, including their lack of urgency and what Buffalo must fix after Week 4.
Ravens on ‘upward trajectory’ after handling Bills
PFT evaluates Baltimore's "statement" win over Buffalo, where Derrick Henry delivered a vintage performance and the defense silenced Josh Allen & Co.
What can the Browns do to reignite offense?
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed unpack everything going wrong with the Browns, and it starts with Deshaun Watson and the offense.
Give Me The Headline: ‘Rodgers Nix’ed’
Chris Simms gives his best headlines from NFL Week 4, including a strong performance from the Colts' Joe Flacco and an ugly New York Jets loss to the Denver Broncos.