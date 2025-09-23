 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250923.jpg
Cowboys will not honor Parsons during SNF Week 4
nbc_pft_rasheedwalker_250923.jpg
Walker thought GB could go undefeated after Week 2
nbc_pft_ceedeelamb_250923.jpg
Pickens could rise up while Lamb misses time

Other PFT Content

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Watch Now

Campbell commends Lions for finding a way to win

September 23, 2025 08:28 AM
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty discuss why the better you get at winning, the more you’ll win, and how finding different ways to do so sets a team up for success.

nbc_pft_micahparsons_250923.jpg
01:06
Cowboys will not honor Parsons during SNF Week 4
nbc_pft_rasheedwalker_250923.jpg
06:47
Walker thought GB could go undefeated after Week 2
nbc_pft_ceedeelamb_250923.jpg
02:16
Pickens could rise up while Lamb misses time
nbc_pft_nickbosainjury_250923.jpg
02:44
49ers take ‘committee approach’ after Bosa injury
nbc_pft_briancallahan_250923.jpg
04:09
Callahan feels Titans aren’t far away from winning
nbc_pft_falconshilliard_250923.jpg
05:50
Florio: ATL ‘rearranging deck chairs on Titanic’
nbc_pft_selfscout_250923.jpg
03:53
Why self-scouting is so vital to NFL teams
nbc_pft_giantsjaxon_250923.jpg
11:17
How Giants should handle Wilson in Dart transition
nbc_pft_lionsdefense_250923.jpg
04:54
Lions’ defense ‘bullied’ Ravens’ offense in Week 3
nbc_ffhh_rwlarphiv2_250922.jpg
10:44
Did Eagles pass game restore confidence vs. Rams?
nbc_ffhh_cinminv2_250922.jpg
09:35
Assessing panic meter for Bengals offense
nbc_roto_mikeevans_250922.jpg
01:31
Bucs believe Evans is not out long-term
nbc_ffhh_dalchi_v2_250922.jpg
04:03
Stock up on Williams, Bears offense
nbc_roto_conner_250922.jpg
01:20
‘Wheels up’ for Benson with Conner out for season
nbc_ffhh_weekend_250922.jpg
06:57
Skattebo, Mariota thrive, Jeanty flails in Week 3
nbc_ffhh_dratkings_250922.jpg
01:20
Best bets for ‘electric’ Lions-Ravens matchup
hampton.jpg
12:01
Hampton ‘a borderline RB1’ after big day vs. DEN
nbc_ffhh_houjax_250922.jpg
06:18
Jaguars’ offensive struggles reflect on Lawrence
nbc_csu_bengalsv2_250922.jpg
02:47
Simms: Bengals’ Taylor ‘deserves to have a job’
nbc_csu_chargers_250922.jpg
04:35
Herbert becoming ‘elite’ as LAC’s grit impresses
nbc_bte_saintsvsbills_250922.jpg
01:30
Pick Buffalo to cover vs. New Orleans
nbc_roto_btevikingssteelers_250922.jpg
01:48
Steelers the side in Dublin matchup with Vikings
nbc_roto_btecommandersfalcons_250922.jpg
01:40
Expect Commanders to cover spread against Falcons
nbc_pft_colts_250922.jpg
08:01
Colts are ‘for real’ after dismantling Titans
nbc_pft_week3_250922.jpg
10:44
NFL Week 3 superlatives: Backup QBs, Rodgers
aj_brown_thumbnail.jpg
02:10
Browns’ reemergence in Eagles offense key vs. Bucs
nbc_roto_btetitanstexans_250922.jpg
02:06
‘Now or never’ for Titans against Texans
nbc_roto_bteseahawkscardinals_250922.jpg
01:56
Seahawks a ‘clear’ favorite over the Cardinals
nbc_csu_browns_250922.jpg
03:43
Browns ‘got something going’ after Packers win
nbc_pft_bigdom_250922.jpg
01:54
Eagles’ ‘Big Dom’ fined for texting violation

nbc_golf_scottiepresser_250923.jpg
12:58
Scheffler excited to ‘unleash’ Bryson at Bethpage
nbc_golf_dpmovingthroughcourse_250923.jpg
04:35
Previewing the front nine of the Ryder Cup
nbc_pl_2robs_potteremerypereira_250922.jpg
07:19
PL Managers ‘under pressure’ after Matchweek 5
GettyImages-2236399926_copy.jpg
09:17
Gravenberch ‘the whole package’ for Liverpool
nbc_wnba_jesssmithclip_250922.jpg
05:20
Valkyries president: We have ‘unfinished business’
nbc_pl_2robs_amorim_250922.jpg
10:10
Man United ‘forced the issue’ against Chelsea
nbc_golf_livefrom_dechambeau_250922.jpg
06:57
Rory-Bryson tensions heat up ahead of Ryder Cup
nbc_pl_2robs_martinelli_250922.jpg
13:13
Should Arsenal have regrets about Man City draw?
nbc_golf_livefrom_wagnerhit_250922.jpg
06:18
Wagner analyzes risks, rewards at Bethpage Black
nbc_golf_livefrom_rydercupcompelling_250922.jpg
09:02
Why is the Ryder Cup so compelling?
nbc_golf_livefrom_captains_250922.jpg
23:44
Bradley puts ‘good spin’ on Ryder Cup pay question
nbc_wnba_wilsonmvp_250922.jpg
15:19
Wilson’s fourth MVP a ‘testament to her greatness’
nbc_wnba_semifinals_250922.jpg
11:23
Aces had ‘no answers’ for Fever in Game 1 loss
nbc_wnba_dpoy_250922.jpg
14:49
Wilson, Smith ‘both deserving’ of co-DPOY honors
ceedee_mpx.jpg
01:31
Lamb’s injury boosts other Cowboys’ fantasy value
nbc_roto_hurts_250922.jpg
01:24
Eagles’ passing game remains dependent on opponent
nbc_bwoa_dylanbeardclip2_250922.jpg
03:31
What Beard found in himself during special journey
nbc_bwoa_dylanbeardclip1_250922.jpg
02:36
Beard discusses how HBCU experience shaped him
nbc_roto_brandonwoodruff_250922.jpg
01:25
Brewers’ rotation takes hit with Woodruff’s injury
nbc_roto_pablolopez_250922.jpg
01:17
Lopez’s fantasy future unclear following injury
nbc_dps_steveyounginterview_250922.jpg
18:22
Young: Lamar could become best player of all time
nbc_dps_nflweek3recap_250922.jpg
10:26
Recapping a wild NFL Week 3 Sunday
florio_dps_mpx.jpg
18:04
‘Wind is blowing’ toward tush push ban in 2026
nbc_pl_2robsnewars_250922.jpg
02:52
Arsenal lineup will be ‘fascinating’ v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_2robtzclip_250922.jpg
01:42
Is Arteta ‘overthinking things’ in big matches?
dabo.jpg
15:07
Clemson’s mentality is not breeding consistency
nbc_cfb_pennstfanpredictions_250922.jpg
02:11
Penn State fans carry big hopes into Oregon game
nbc_pft_browns_packers_250922.jpg
05:47
Browns defense dominates Packers in Week 3 shocker
nbc_pft_replay_250922.jpg
03:54
Replay assist needs more transparency, consistency
nbc_pft_ramstakeaways_250922.jpg
04:28
How will McVay handle ‘demoralizing’ loss to PHI?