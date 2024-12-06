 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seahawkscards_241206.jpg
Cardinals ‘desperately’ need to win vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_falconsvikings_241206.jpg
What to expect from Cousins in return to Minnesota
nbc_pft_cowboysplayoff_241206.jpg
Inside Cowboys’ chances of reaching the playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_seahawkscards_241206.jpg
Cardinals ‘desperately’ need to win vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_falconsvikings_241206.jpg
What to expect from Cousins in return to Minnesota
nbc_pft_cowboysplayoff_241206.jpg
Inside Cowboys’ chances of reaching the playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Lions played unselfish, gutsy in win vs. Packers

December 6, 2024 07:55 AM
Mike Florio and Rodney Harrison discuss the Lions demonstrating physical and mental toughness in a victory against a Packers team that was trying to do too much, and lost track of fundamentals.
Up Next
nbc_pft_seahawkscards_241206.jpg
2:25
Cardinals ‘desperately’ need to win vs. Seahawks
Now Playing
nbc_pft_falconsvikings_241206.jpg
4:09
What to expect from Cousins in return to Minnesota
Now Playing
nbc_pft_cowboysplayoff_241206.jpg
3:35
Inside Cowboys’ chances of reaching the playoffs
Now Playing
nbc_pft_showmesomething_241206.jpg
5:19
PFT Draft: Week 14 Show Me Something
Now Playing
nbc_pft_jetsdolphins_241206.jpg
12:28
Tua ‘reluctantly’ recognizes he must play safer
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chiefschargers_241206.jpg
2:19
Harbaugh will make sure to give Chiefs a ‘fight’
Now Playing
nbc_pft_lafleurexchange_241206.jpg
3:09
Inside LaFleur’s heated exchange with Lions fan
Now Playing
nbc_pft_packers_241206.jpg
5:07
Packers, Love must focus on fundamentals
Now Playing
nbc_pft_belichick_241206.jpg
7:41
Belichick reportedly interviews for UNC job
Now Playing
nbc_pft_lionswinstreak_241206.jpg
4:34
Campbell instills confidence during win streak
Now Playing
nbc_pft_lionsfourthdown_241206.jpg
14:25
‘No brainer’ for DET to go for it on fourth down
Now Playing
nbc_csu_snfchargersatchiefs_241205.jpg
6:33
NFL Week 14 preview: Chargers vs. Chiefs
Now Playing