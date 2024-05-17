Watch Now
Goff contract extension features no trade clause
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss why for most starting QBs, a no trade clause is pretty meaningless. However for Jared Goff, it provides security knowing the Lions won't try to dump him like the Rams.
Flores to participate in Coach Accelerator Program
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss how Brian Flores participating in this program will give the league even fewer excuses, as well as why if a team eventually does hire him, expect pushback.
Lamar cracks Forbes’ Top 10 Highest Paid Athletes
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons sift through all the names on the Forbes' 2024 Top 10 Highest Paid Athletes list and explore why Lamar Jackson is the only NFL player.
Do Christmas games add to need for a second bye?
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons examine the Christmas Day plans for 2024 and 2025 and spell out why there is a need for two bye weeks, given the number of standalone games on the docket.
NFL’s North feels the Jets ‘kind of owe us one’
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons outline why the Jets don't owe the league anything and how risky it is to lean into a 40-year-old QB coming off an Achilles injury.
Did Lions feel pressure from fans for Goff deal?
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons explore how the fans' love for Jared Goff was a big component for getting him an extension and look at other QBs who could have a similar chain of events unfold.
Goff commends St. Brown, Sewell’s Lions extensions
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons talk about what Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell’s contract extensions mean for the Detroit Lions, as Jared Goff says the trio have their eyes set on the Super Bowl.
Could McVay ever consider trying to get Goff back?
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons evaluate if Jared Goff is able to win two Super Bowls in Detroit, if Sean McVay would ever try to keep the door open for the QB back with the Rams.
Goff motivated more internally than externally
Mike Florio and Myles Simmons discuss Jared Goff's motivation and open a broader discussion about using bulletin board material and how players lean into different motivational tactics.
Mapping out rookie QB debuts for 2024
Mike Florio and Chris Simms look ahead to the opening games for the Bears, Commanders, Patriots, Falcons, Vikings and Broncos and weigh in on the likelihood of rookie QBs starting.
Unpacking top Week 1 matchups to watch
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal which games theyre most excited about, including Rams-Lions, Steelers-Falcons, Jags-Dolphins and more.
Giants to be featured on new offseason hard Knocks
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on what they think the offseason edition of Hard Knocks will entail, given the Giants will be under the microscope this summer.