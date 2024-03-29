 Skip navigation
Does Purdy deserve to be paid amongst top QBs?

March 29, 2024 08:43 AM
Mike Florio reacts to Jed York's comments regarding Brock Purdy's potential new deal with the San Francisco 49ers, and wonders what the right number should be for Purdy compared to other NFL starting quarterbacks.
