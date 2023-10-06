Watch Now
DraftKings Sportsbooks Week 5 underdogs: Texans
Mike Florio and Peter King dive into several underdog picks they like for Week 5, all provided by DraftKings Sportsbooks, ahead of this weekend's action.
Tomlin enters Week 5 with something to prove
Mike Florio and Peter King discuss who they need to see something out of in Week 5 including Steelers HC Mike Tomlin, Falcons QB Desmond Ridder and more.
Taylor is ‘backed into a corner’ with Colts
Mike Florio and Peter King review the latest on Jonathan Taylor's return to the Colts and share why they believe the star RB is backed into a corner with his demands.
Jets are ‘done’ if they lose to Broncos in Week 5
Mike Florio and Peter King preview Sunday’s clash between the Jets and Broncos, explaining why it’s critical to New York’s season-long hopes and an important game for OC Nathaniel Hackett.
Giants have ‘herculean task’ against Dolphins
Mike Florio and Peter King preview Week 5's Chiefs-Vikings and Giants-Dolphins matchups, detailing why they expect Kansas City to find it's offensive groove and why New York could face have another rough day.
Prescott must step up with big test against 49ers
Mike Florio and Peter King preview the Cowboys-49ers Sunday Night Football clash, highlighting Dak Prescott’s huge opportunity and Brock Purdy’s outlook against a fearsome defense.
Hall of Famer, Bears legend Butkus dies at 80
Mike Florio and Peter King discuss the passing of legendary NFL linebacker Dick Butkus, reflecting on his generational impact and how he made opponents fear the Bears.
Commanders blowout loss to Bears raises questions
Mike Florio and Peter King weigh in on the Commanders blowout loss to the Bears on Thursday night, breaking down where things went wrong for the offense, Ron Rivera's defense and more.
Moore ruled out on ‘phantom’ out-of-bounds call
Mike Florio and Peter King debate referee's decisions to rule Bears WR DJ Moore out of bounds on his way to a likely TD against the Commanders.
Fields, Moore end Bears 14-game losing streak
Mike Florio and Peter King analyze the Bears’ big win over the Commanders, discussing the Justin Fields-D.J. Moore connection and underwhelming results from Ron Rivera’s defense.
Bengals, Texans, Eagles, Rams in Week 5 best bets
Mike Florio and Chris Simms give their best bets for NFL Week 5, including a potential defensive struggle between the Bengals and Cardinals, the Rams facing off against the Eagles and more.
Week 5 preview: Bengals vs. Cardinals
Mike Florio and Chris Simms preview a "dangerous" game between the Bengals and Cardinals, and discuss whether Cincinnati can avoid falling to 1-4 against Arizona.