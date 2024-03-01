 Skip navigation
Maye tells how Brown got him to decommit from Bama

March 1, 2024 08:31 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms are joined by QB Drake Maye to hear how Mack Brown recruited him to North Carolina, what he’s focused on improving for the NFL level and more.
