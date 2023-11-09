 Skip navigation
Eberflus creates 'unnecessary confusion' on Fields

November 9, 2023 10:27 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect the inconsistent lines of communication from Matt Eberflus, who made it clear Justin Fields won’t play TNF against the Panthers, but didn’t list the QB as “out.”
