Bieniemy to become OC/Associate HC at UCLA
Mike Florio and Peter King evaluate why the NFL head coaching window closed on Eric Bieniemy, given he’s heading to UCLA to become offensive coordinator/associate head coach.
Reid, Chiefs reportedly to open talks on extension
Mike Florio and Peter King unpack reports that Andy Reid is expected to start talking with the Chiefs about a contract extension and explore how coaching contracts have evolved.
King to retire after 40 years of covering NFL
Peter King joins Mike Florio to reflect on spending 40 years covering the NFL, after announcing his retirement in his farewell Football Morning in America column.
PFT PM Mailbag: Could McDaniel be on hot seat?
Mike Florio opens up the mailbag to examine Mike McDaniel and Chris Grier's futures in Miami, ponder whether he would have Fran Tarkenton or Eli Manning as his quarterback and discuss the greats of NFL media.
Hamachek details ‘The Dynasty’ docuseries
Director and Executive Producer Matt Hamachek of 'The Dynasty: New England Patriots' joins Mike Florio to go in-depth on the docuseries and what went into making the film.
EA to offer college football players $600 for NIL
Mike Florio examines EA's decision to offer 11,000 college football players $600 each for video game NIL rights and questions if that is a fair transaction for the players' value.
Williams is taking a risk without hiring an agent
Mike Florio discusses the presumed No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams entering the NFL draft without an agent and why it's a risk not having somebody in your corner to put out any potential fires.
Cowboys have a big decision to make with Prescott
Mike Florio dives into Dak Prescott's contract situation with the Dallas Cowboys, explaining why a simple restructuring of the deal won't solve the team's salary cap problems.
PFT PM Mailbag: Head coach on the hottest seat?
Mike Florio opens up the mailbag to weigh in on which head coach will be under the most pressure, what lies ahead for Caleb Williams, if the NFLPA could negotiate salary arbitration and more.
Will the hip-drop tackle be banned in 2024?
Mike Florio examines the 'hip-drop' tackle in the NFL, questioning the definition of the maneuver and if it will be banned in the near future.
Florio: NFL gambling policy rules make ‘no sense’
Mike Florio discusses the gambling rules for NFL players, explaining why the NFL's current policy is "crazy" and perplexing.
Could the NFL eliminate the kickoff?
Mike Florio explains the thought process behind the potential idea of removing the kickoff in the NFL or adjusting the play to alleviate health concerns.