Watch Now
Questioning why Jets didn't say where Rodgers is
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline why if the Jets had indicated some details about why Aaron Rodgers missed mandatory minicamp, no one would be questioning the QB's motives.
Up Next
49ers fans putting Purdy on pedestal says Simms
49ers fans putting Purdy on pedestal says Simms
Chris Simms explains why he put Packers quarterback Jordan Love over 49ers signal-caller Brock Purdy.
Simms: Jackson can dominate more than Stafford
Simms: Jackson can dominate more than Stafford
Chris Simms defends taking Lamar Jackson over Matthew Stafford in his QB rankings, saying Jackson's ability to take over a game cannot be overlooked despite his lack of success in the playoffs.
Simms: Mahomes’ ‘aura’ and ‘clutchness’ is special
Simms: Mahomes' 'aura' and 'clutchness' is special
Chris Simms defends his choice to place Patrick Mahomes above Josh Allen at No. 1 in his 2024 QB Ranking, arguing that Mahomes' consistency and ability to lead his team makes him stand out.
What CLE should make of Cooper’s minicamp absence
What CLE should make of Cooper’s minicamp absence
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why the bottom line is Amari Cooper can make things uncomfortable, but he’ll have to play in order to really get a great deal from the Browns or elsewhere.
Kelce hopes to play ‘until the wheels fall off’
Kelce hopes to play ‘until the wheels fall off’
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on how much longer Travis Kelce can complete at a high level, given the TE is almost 35 years old.
QB with the widest range of outcomes in 2024
QB with the widest range of outcomes in 2024
Chris Simms explains to Mike Florio how the QBs in his “Wild Cards” tier of his Top 40 Countdown compare and which player has the highest ceiling and lowest floor entering the year.
Payton has no timeline for picking starting QB
Payton has no timeline for picking starting QB
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore how Jarrett Stidham has “starting QB qualities,” but why they’re expecting it to be Bo Nix.
Payton has cataracts removed to see the play sheet
Payton has cataracts removed to see the play sheet
Mike Florio and Chris Simms share that the reason why Sean Payton had cataracts removed is because he couldn’t see the play sheet and accidentally called the wrong play last season.
Expectations for Watson given his inconsistency
Expectations for Watson given his inconsistency
Mike Florio and Chris Simms describe how Deshaun Watson hasn’t been the same talent as before his off-field issues and analyze what he’s capable of this season.
Clowney needs Young to have more energy
Clowney needs Young to have more energy
Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline why the starting QB needs to be able to command the locker room and hold guys accountable, yet Bryce Young seems largely “overwhelmed.”
Reddick is unexcused absence at mandatory minicamp
Reddick is unexcused absence at mandatory minicamp
While Robert Saleh isn’t concerned about Haasan Reddick missing mandatory minicamp, Mike Florio and Chris Simms map out realistic contract expectations for the LB.