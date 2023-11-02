 Skip navigation
Examining case for why Davis should sell Raiders

November 2, 2023 08:05 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain how Mark Davis is the common thread in the Raiders’ shortcomings and spell out why it would be in his best interest to sell the team.
