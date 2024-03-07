 Skip navigation
Expect ‘positive things’ from Jim Harbaugh

March 7, 2024 08:20 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss how Jim Harbaugh has evolved as a coach, but how ultimately, he always has had compelling characteristics.
