Exploring how Cook will elevate the Jets, Rodgers
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the news Dalvin Cook has signed a one-year deal with the Jets, explore why he’s exactly who Aaron Rodgers needed and how far New York will go this season.
Hamlin shows ‘remarkable courage’ in game action
Mike Florio and Chris Simms applaud Damar Hamlin’s mindset after returning to game play for the first time since going into cardiac arrest and discuss how he looked.
Evaluating when Bucs need to name a starting QB
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on why they feel Baker Mayfield will win the QB competition in Tampa Bay and make a case for why it’d be beneficial to make that decision sooner rather than later.
Carr ‘looked like a machine’ in preseason debut
Derek Carr felt "rejuvenated" after his preseason debut with the Saints, which leads Mike Florio and Chris Simms to map out how high he can elevate New Orleans in the NFC South.
Preseason Week 1 superlatives: The Joystick Award
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal their superlatives for the first week of the preseason, featuring a clutch Kenny Pickett-to-George Pickens connection, Nathan Rourke's crazy TD and more.
Could O’Connell become Raiders’ long-term answer?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explain why Aidan O’Connell could be exactly the type of player Josh McDaniels can mold into a franchise QB for the Raiders, after seeing the rookie in preseason Week 1.
Lance is ‘work in progress’ alongside Darnold
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore how Trey Lance looked in the first half of the 49ers’ preseason opener against the Raiders, compared to Sam Darnold, who played three drives in his debut.
Preseason Week 1 takeaways: Wilson, Love, Fields
Mike Florio and Chris Simms play a round of “Word Association” for first looks at Russell Wilson in Sean Payton’s offense, Jordan Love as a starter and Justin Fields with D.J. Moore.
Texans need to set up C.J. Stroud for success
Mike Florio and Chris Simms take a closer look at the hit C.J. Stroud took in his preseason debut against the Patriots and outline why the Texans need to find a better way for the QB to shine.
Levis, Willis have ‘real competition’ in preseason
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect how Malik Willis showed growth in the Titans' preseason opener and outline whether he’ll be ahead or behind Will Levis on the depth chart this season.
Richardson earns Allen comparisons after debut
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine why they see similarities between Anthony Richardson and Josh Allen, after the Colts rookie showed “great poise” in his debut against the Bills.
Evaluating concern of Young’s hard preseason hits
Bryce Young played three series in his preseason debut against the Jets, and Mike Florio and Chris Simms assess how well the QB will be able to sustain serious hits during the season.