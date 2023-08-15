 Skip navigation
Exploring how Cook will elevate the Jets, Rodgers

August 15, 2023 08:20 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack the news Dalvin Cook has signed a one-year deal with the Jets, explore why he’s exactly who Aaron Rodgers needed and how far New York will go this season.
