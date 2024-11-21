Watch Now
FBI is exploring burglaries of Mahomes, Kelce
Mike Florio provides an update about how the FBI is investigating if the folks who broke into the homes of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are part of a “transnational crime ring.”
Campbell reveals mentality about pulling starters
Mike Florio and Tony Dungy dissect why Dan Campbell would never pull a starter out in the third quarter when the team has a big lead and explore why what the Lions are doing has been extraordinary.
Lock addresses DeVito leapfrogging him to QB1
Mike Florio sifts through Drew Lock’s read on the Giants depth chart and spells out why it’s important to remember this is a financial decision, not one about skill level.
Hurts reveals Eagles are managing his ankle injury
Mike Florio dives into a unique injury situation for Eagles' quarterback Jalen Hurts, explaining the many reasons why it is important for NFL teams to be honest and truthful on their weekly injury reports.
What’s More Likely: Week 12 top storylines
Mike Florio and Charean Williams weigh in on if the Ravens and Chargers will combine for over 55 points or under 45 points, if Kyren Williams has a rushing TD or Saquon Barkley does and more.
DeVito situation shows that football is a business
Mike Florio explains why the New York Giants naming Tommy DeVito the starting quarterback was perhaps more about business than football, examining who exactly made the decision to bench Jones and start DeVito.
CLE has chance to change their perception vs. PIT
Mike Florio and Charean Williams spell out why given the Browns aren’t a playoff team, this is their opportunity to show in primetime against a tough team that they have decent talent.
How 18 NFL games per season would affect playoffs
Mike Florio and Charean Williams unpack ways to keep games interesting between teams with poor records, including increasing the schedule for more matchups, adding more teams to the playoff race and more.
Jones falls to QB4 on Giants’ depth chart
Mike Florio explains why teams cannot totally freeze a player out without the player being on board, given Daniel Jones is now QB4.
Odds for AFC non-division leaders to make playoffs
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed take a look at the odds, provided by DraftKings Sportsbook, for the Chargers, Ravens, Broncos, Colts, Dolphins and Bengals to make the playoffs.
Nix ‘surgically explosive’ for Broncos as of late
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed analyze Broncos' Bo Nix's recent stretch of success and how he has developed into a "surgically explosive" QB with a strong arm and swagger to his game.
Bills have changed dynamic of matchup with Chiefs
Chris Simms shares why the Bills handing K.C. its first loss of the season shows "it's different" this season and why the matchup has changed in Buffalo's favor given that they currently have more offensive weapons.
Where it went wrong for Douglas after Jets firing
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed discuss where it went wrong for Joe Douglas and the New York Jets, emphasizing why his firing ultimately came down to the "evaluation of coaches" over building a talented roster.