Florio: Dorsey is not getting it done for Bills

November 7, 2023 08:49 AM
After the Bills' 24-18 loss to the Bengals, Mike Florio and Myles Simmons raise the question of when Buffalo should admit Ken Dorsey's offense is not working, even with Josh Allen.
