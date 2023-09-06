Watch Now
Florio: Jones playing Kickoff would be malpractice
Mike Florio and Chris Simms explore where the Chiefs stand with Chris Jones and how even if they manage to get the DT back in house, it would be too risky to play him during Kickoff against the Lions.
Payton raises serious claim against league office
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss Sean Payton's lingering mistrust of the league office from his time as head coach with the New Orleans Saints.
PFT Power Rankings: Chiefs start out on top Week 1
Mike Florio and Chris Simms reveal the first PFT power rankings of the 2023-24 NFL season, where the Chiefs are slated No. 1 followed by the 49ers and Eagles.
Jones addresses communication of Lance trade
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss why the way Jerry Jones conducted the Trey Lance trade makes the Cowboys look “desperate” to have leverage against Dak Prescott in the future.
NFC West predictions: Where teams will finish
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on where they believe the Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks and 49ers will finish within the NFC West.
Dak is in position to play ‘hardball’ with Cowboys
Jerry Jones expects Dak Prescott to be with the Cowboys for “a long time,” but Mike Florio and Chris Simms outline why the QB has a lot of leverage in the situation.
Gannon acting ‘naive’ about Cardinals starting QB
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack Jonathan Gannon's comments on the uncertainty surrounding the Cardinals starting quarterback where there is no competitive advantage between Clayton Tune and Joshua Dobbs.
Why did Jones slam the Raiders on social media?
Mike Florio and Chris Simms spell out why first and foremost, they hope everything is alright with Chandler Jones, as well as question what could’ve sparked the outburst.
AFC North predictions: Where teams will finish
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on where they believe the Browns, Steelers, Ravens and Bengals will finish within the AFC North.
Tomlin, Steelers are ‘preparing’ for Bosa
Mike Florio and Chris Simms shed light on why the Steelers don’t have another viable option besides preparing as if Nick Bosa will play Week 1, given how strong he’ll be when he does return.
Steelers are the ‘model of consistency’ in the NFL
Mike Florio and Chris Simms analyze how the Steelers manage to always be “relevant” with Mike Tomlin, no matter what cards the team is dealt.
How Kelce’s injury changes Lions’ defensive plan
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine how the Lions must pivot their game plan on defense given Travis Kelce’s knee injury and map out where they could shift those defensive assets.