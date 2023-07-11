 Skip navigation
Top News

Pierre-Luc Dubois
Pierre-Luc Dubois hopes time with Kings can change his reputation
Track &amp; Field: World Athletics Championships Oregon 22
World champion Tamirat Tola headlines an elite field for the Sydney Marathon
MLB: Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners
National crisis: American League out to extend All-Star Game dominance

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_vrabel_230711.jpg
Florio’s Top 10 NFL coaches: No. 9 Vrabel
nbc_golf_gc_allenintv_230711.jpg
Allen explains broad impact of PGA Tour-PIF merger
nbc_pftpm_irsayonrichardson_230711.jpg
Should Richardson start as a rookie?

Top News

Pierre-Luc Dubois
Pierre-Luc Dubois hopes time with Kings can change his reputation
Track &amp; Field: World Athletics Championships Oregon 22
World champion Tamirat Tola headlines an elite field for the Sydney Marathon
MLB: Houston Astros at Seattle Mariners
National crisis: American League out to extend All-Star Game dominance

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_vrabel_230711.jpg
Florio’s Top 10 NFL coaches: No. 9 Vrabel
nbc_golf_gc_allenintv_230711.jpg
Allen explains broad impact of PGA Tour-PIF merger
nbc_pftpm_irsayonrichardson_230711.jpg
Should Richardson start as a rookie?

Watch Now

Northwestern had 'epiphany' on coach Fitzgerald

July 11, 2023 01:08 PM
Mike Florio discusses how Northwestern turned a blind eye to hazing allegations within the football program and what Pat Fitzgerald and other coaches should have done to improve the team culture.
