Florio: Rodgers ‘got a rock’ at the trade deadline

November 2, 2022 08:07 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms discuss the ramifications of the Packers not picking up any weapons for Aaron Rodgers and question how hard they really tried to get Chase Claypool.
