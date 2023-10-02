Watch Now
Gardner not happy with holding call on INT
The late holding call that negated a Patrick Mahomes interception irked Sauce Gardner after Chiefs-Jets, but Mike Florio and Chris Simms give credit to the official for not swallowing the whistle late.
Bills not ready to vacate AFC East throne
Sean McDermott had the Bills’ defense ready for the Dolphins’ high-octane attack, and Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs played one of their best games to remind everyone who has dominated the AFC East recently.
Bears flail in the clutch against Broncos
The Bears got off to a great start against the Broncos, but the squandered chances that led to a disaster loss could have a major impact on Matt Eberflus.
Change feels inevitable for struggling Patriots
Following the worst loss of Bill Belichick’s career, Mike Florio and Chris Simms feel more and more confident that the Patriots could part with their head coach after this season.
Week 4 superlatives: Bengals’ offensive struggles
Mike Florio and Chris Simms pick their superlatives for the fourth week of the NFL season, from C.J. Stroud and the Texans waxing the Steelers to Joe Burrow weathering pressure.
Eagles keep winning ugly while tuning up
The Eagles are not dominating in the fashion they did last season, but Mike Florio thinks that playing more competitive games during the regular season could help Philadelphia.
Richardson shows superstar potential vs. Rams
The Colts’ huge comeback fell short of a win, but Mike Florio and Chris Simms are excited about what Anthony Richardson could grow into.
Stafford, Nacua heroic in OT win over Colts
Mike Florio and Chris Simms laud Puka Nacua and Matthew Stafford for their efforts in staving off the Colts’ comeback to win the game for the Rams in overtime.
Can Jets, Wilson build on positives vs. Chiefs?
Few expected the Jets to give the Chiefs as big a scare as they did on Sunday Night Football. Mike Florio and Chris Simms wonder if this can be a turning point for Zach Wilson and the team.
Simms: Chiefs still need another offensive weapon
The Chiefs beat the Jets and the defense has look good, but the combination of their propensity to let their foot off the gas and the need for another playmaker could cause some issues down the road.
Wilson shows improvement, maturity vs. Chiefs
Mike Florio and Chris Simms ponder if Aaron Rodgers’ presence with the Jets helped play a part in Zach Wilson’s surprising success against the Chiefs and credit Wilson for his maturity about his fumbled snap.
Give me the headlines: 49ers nearly ‘pur-fect’
Chris Simms gives his headlines for Week 4 of the NFL, where the 49ers rode Christian McCaffrey's huge day to another win and the Cowboys demolished the Patriots in Dallas.
Allen, Bills send ‘reminder’ in win over Dolphins
Chris Simms and Ahmed Fareed go inside the numbers after Josh Allen's five-touchdown performance against the Dolphins in Week 4, where he displayed maturation in the Bills' convincing win over their division rival.