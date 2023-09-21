Watch Now
Giants’ offense has ‘uphill battle’ vs. 49ers’ D
Mike Florio and Chris Simms examine what makes the 49ers’ defense so effective and how the Giants have their work cut out for themselves offensively in Week 3.
Up Next
Short weeks hurt creative coaches like Shanahan
Short weeks hurt creative coaches like Shanahan
Mike Florio and Chris Simms sift through Kyle Shanahan’s remarks about how to prepare for games differently during short weeks and outline how the NFL can avoid this in the future.
PFT Mailbag: Pressure on Fields; Canada’s job
PFT Mailbag: Pressure on Fields; Canada's job
Mike Florio opens the mailbag as he dives into Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada's job security and the pressure that is mounting on Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears.
Rams expose NFL’s worrisome ties with sportsbooks
Rams expose NFL's worrisome ties with sportsbooks
Mike Florio digs into Sean McVay's decision to kick a meaningless field goal, which covered the spread in the Rams' defeat to the 49ers.
Why NFL’s lax fan safety ‘really bothers’ Florio
Why NFL's lax fan safety 'really bothers' Florio
Mike Florio calls on the NFL and its owners to step up safety measures at its stadiums after a fan was involved in an altercation and died following the Patriots' clash against the Dolphins in Foxborough.
How can the NFL improve replay review?
How can the NFL improve replay review?
Mike Florio breaks down the recent trends of NFL replay review and how the "clear and obvious” standards of the process can be improved moving forward.
PFT Draft: 0-2 teams we have the most faith in
PFT Draft: 0-2 teams we have the most faith in
From the Chargers to the Broncos, Mike Florio and Charean Williams reveal which 0-2 teams they're not counting out heading into Week 3.
Browns’ odds for 2023 plummet after Chubb injury
Browns’ odds for 2023 plummet after Chubb injury
Mike Florio and Charean Williams take a look at how the odds, provided by Draft Kings, have shifted for the Browns to win the Super Bowl, win the AFC, win the AFC North and make playoffs after Nick Chubb’s injury.
Why Sanders doesn’t want to coach in the NFL
Why Sanders doesn’t want to coach in the NFL
Mike Florio and Charean Williams discuss what Deion Sanders has been able to do at the University of Colorado Boulder and discuss if they could ever see him at the NFL level, as well as in a bigger NCAA conference.
PFT Power Rankings: Cowboys land on top in Week 3
PFT Power Rankings: Cowboys land on top in Week 3
Mike Florio defends his power rankings to Charean Williams, explaining why the Cowboys earned the top slot, how the Bengals slide from No. 12 to No. 21, why the Giants are higher than the Commanders and more.
Tomlin responds to fans calling for firing Canada
Tomlin responds to fans calling for firing Canada
Mike Florio and Charean Williams explore exactly where the Steelers’ offense is struggling under OC Matt Canada and question if there’s any hesitation to fully embrace George Pickens.
McCarthy’s play calling elevates Cowboys offense
McCarthy's play calling elevates Cowboys offense
Charean Williams explains that Mike McCarthy is an early contender for Coach of the Year due to his offensive play calling and how both "on-field luck" and "injury luck" make the Cowboys Super Bowl favorites.