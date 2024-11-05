 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dak_241105.jpg
Cowboys can see what Lance has with Dak injured
nbc_pft_speedroundbears_241105.jpg
How the Bears can turn their season around
nbc_pft_speedroundpackers_241105.jpg
Packers need to self-scout during their bye week

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_dak_241105.jpg
Cowboys can see what Lance has with Dak injured
nbc_pft_speedroundbears_241105.jpg
How the Bears can turn their season around
nbc_pft_speedroundpackers_241105.jpg
Packers need to self-scout during their bye week

Other PFT Content

Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Packers need to self-scout during their bye week

November 5, 2024 09:51 AM
Mike Florio and Devin McCourty discuss how it was demoralizing for the Packers to lose to the Lions at home and why they need to use this time to collect themselves.
Up Next
nbc_pft_dak_241105.jpg
5:02
Cowboys can see what Lance has with Dak injured
Now Playing
nbc_pft_speedroundbears_241105.jpg
1:10
How the Bears can turn their season around
Now Playing
nbc_pft_speedroundlions_241105.jpg
1:24
Can any team in NFC derail Lions’ Super Bowl run?
Now Playing
nbc_pft_speedroundvikings_241105.jpg
1:03
Vikings can continue to find ways to win
Now Playing
nbc_pft_norizzi_241105.jpg
10:15
Rizzi to evaluate ‘everybody and everything’ in NO
Now Playing
nbc_pft_draft_241105.jpg
5:43
PFT Draft: Biggest statements in Week 9
Now Playing
nbc_pft_voting_241105.jpg
1:50
Florio, McCourty stress importance of voting
Now Playing
nbc_pft_ceedee_241105.jpg
1:42
Lamb should think long-term with AC joint sprain
Now Playing
nbc_pft_parsons_241105.jpg
1:00
Cowboys optimistic Parsons could return Week 10
Now Playing
nbc_pft_lionstradeforsmith_241105.jpg
2:08
DET reportedly acquires Smith in trade with CLE
Now Playing
nbc_pft_tbblunder_241105__247108.jpg
17:05
What Bowles had to consider by not going for two
Now Playing
nbc_pft_chiefsoffense_241105.jpg
12:53
Chiefs’ offense found holes in Bucs’ defense
Now Playing